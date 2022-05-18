9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Feature Politics
UNIP in confusion as Mwamba suspends his vice president Kaira

By Support Editor
United National Independence Party , UNIP- President  Trevor Mwamba has suspended Party Vice President Mike Kaira.

Bishop Mwamba  says gross indiscipline will not be condoned as the party constitution clearly outlines the steps to be followed in dealing with erring members.

He says the suspension of Mr. Kaira is in accordance with the powers vested in him in the party constitution.

Bishop Mwamba told Journalists at a Media Briefing in Lusaka that he called for a Central Committee meeting on Saturday May 14, which unanimously endorsed the suspension of the Secretary General Mulenga Mwiche.

He said it was shocking that on Sunday the Vice President announced that he had suspended him as Party president and took over as Acting President of the party.

Bishop Mwamba said he has found immense opposition because of his decision to have the Zambia National Holding run by professionals and experts away from political interference.

He however said he is open to talks if the erring members decide or wish to in the spirit of reconciliation.

But when Contacted for a comment, Mr. Kaira referred all queries to Mr. Mwiche, the Secretary General whom Mr. Mwamba suspended.

Mr. Kaira said when he announced the suspension of Bishop Mwamba, he was merely communicating the decision of the Central Committee held on Saturday which decided to suspend Bishop Mwamba.

He said Bishop Mwamba had walked out of a meeting before it was concluded and members of the Central Committee reconvened and decided to suspend him.

And Speaking earlier during the Press briefing, Acting Secretary General  Kenneth Kaira said the party is strong and urged the members not to allow confusion.

Meanwhile, UNIP National Women Chairperson Beauty Kabwe said the women folk in the party do not want confusion and are against looting of Party properties.

