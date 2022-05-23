9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 23, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Vice President Mutale Nalumango expected in Indonesia

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Vice President Mutale Nalumango expected in Indonesia
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Vice President Mutale Nalumango is expected in Indonesia, to attend the Seventh Session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR).

ZANIS reports that the event will be held at the Bali International Convention Centre and the Vice President is expected to join several International delegates who will be present to deliberate on the latest progresses, developments and innovations in disaster management.

The Seventh Session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction is being organized and convened by the United Nations (UN) office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) and hosted by the Government of Indonesia.

The 2022 Global Platform will be held under the theme: From Risk to resilience, towards Sustainable Development for all, in a COVID-19 transformed world.

And United Nations (UN) Chief Communications Officer for UNDRR, Janet Elsworth says the UN body is happy that Zambia has sent a high level delegate in its Vice President Mutale Nalumango.

“We are very delighted to host the Vice President of Zambia here in Bali, this shows how Zambia attaches great importance to issues of global disasters,” she said.

Ms Elsworth notes that the Global Platform takes place at a critical time, seven years from the adoption of the Sendai Framework and just over two years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This global crisis has exposed how underlying vulnerabilities and inequities have catastrophic consequences for the most exposed across the world. Prevention and the risk reduction agenda are essential if we are to achieve a sustainable future for all,” she added.

The 2022 Global Platform is expected to provide a unique and timely opportunity for all participants to showcase the importance of international solidarity and cooperation, as well as discuss ways to tackle underlying risk drivers both locally and globally.

Previous articleOne dies, several others injured in RTA

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Vice President Mutale Nalumango expected in Indonesia

Vice President Mutale Nalumango is expected in Indonesia, to attend the Seventh Session of the Global Platform for Disaster...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Freedom fighters call for strengthened national unity

General News Chief Editor - 0
Zambian Freedom fighters have appealed for strengthened national unity in order to grow and develop the country economically. National Chairperson for the Freedom Fighters Association,...
Read more

ZRA seize 2 560 bales of second-hand clothes commonly known for smuggling

General News Chief Editor - 22
The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has seized 2 560 bales of second-hand clothes commonly known as Salaula, for smuggling contrary to Section 149 of...
Read more

Stop complaining about overcrowding, create more classroom space-Teaching Commission

General News Chief Editor - 7
The Teaching Service Commission (TSC) has counselled teachers to work with stakeholders and help create classroom space for the learners than complaining of overcrowding...
Read more

Restrict political parties campaign time, ECZ urged

General News Chief Editor - 1
Stakeholders in North-Western Province have called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to strictly maintain political parties’ campaign timetable to avoid political violence...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.