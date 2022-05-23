Vice President Mutale Nalumango is expected in Indonesia, to attend the Seventh Session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR).

ZANIS reports that the event will be held at the Bali International Convention Centre and the Vice President is expected to join several International delegates who will be present to deliberate on the latest progresses, developments and innovations in disaster management.

The Seventh Session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction is being organized and convened by the United Nations (UN) office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) and hosted by the Government of Indonesia.

The 2022 Global Platform will be held under the theme: From Risk to resilience, towards Sustainable Development for all, in a COVID-19 transformed world.

And United Nations (UN) Chief Communications Officer for UNDRR, Janet Elsworth says the UN body is happy that Zambia has sent a high level delegate in its Vice President Mutale Nalumango.

“We are very delighted to host the Vice President of Zambia here in Bali, this shows how Zambia attaches great importance to issues of global disasters,” she said.

Ms Elsworth notes that the Global Platform takes place at a critical time, seven years from the adoption of the Sendai Framework and just over two years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This global crisis has exposed how underlying vulnerabilities and inequities have catastrophic consequences for the most exposed across the world. Prevention and the risk reduction agenda are essential if we are to achieve a sustainable future for all,” she added.

The 2022 Global Platform is expected to provide a unique and timely opportunity for all participants to showcase the importance of international solidarity and cooperation, as well as discuss ways to tackle underlying risk drivers both locally and globally.