9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Bruce Mwape Names Provisional Shepolopolo Womens AFCON Team

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Bruce Mwape Names Provisional Shepolopolo Womens AFCON Team
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

China based Zambia Shepolopolo striker Barbra Banda is missing from the 31-member provisional squad coach Bruce Mwape has unveiled ahead for the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup to be hosted by Morocco in July.

Banda conspicuously missed Zambia’s Africa Cup qualifier against Namibia earlier in February.

There have been debates about the player’s status in women’s football.

Meanwhile, Mwape has summoned Spain-based striker Rachael Kundananji to the squad.

Veteran Indeni Roses striker Noria “Mbesuma” Sosala has earned a recall after years of absence from the squad

According to FAZ, the team will enter camp on 29 May.

Zambia will face Cameroon, Tunisia and Togo in Group B of the Africa Cup that will run from 2-23 July.

TEAM:

GOALKEEPERS: Hazel Nali (Fatih Vatan Spor-Turkey), Leticia Lungu (Zesco Ndola Girls), Catherine Musonda (Indeni Roses), Eunice Sakala (Nkwazi Queens), Agness Banda (National Assembly)

DEFENDERS:Esther Banda (BUSA), Esther Siamfuko (Queens Academy), Margaret Belemu (Shanghai Shengli-China), Bertha Imponene (Nkwazi Queens), Vast Phiri (Zesco Ndola Girls), Martha Tembo, Lushomo Mweemba, Anita Mulenga (all Green Buffaloes), Pauline Zulu (Lusaka Dynamos Ladies), Judith Soko (YASA Girls)

MIDFIELDERS:Misozi Zulu (Hakkariguku Spor FC -Turkey), Ireen Lungu (Green Buffaloes), Mary Wilombe (Red Arrows), Evarine Susan Katongo (ZISD Women), Avell Chitundu (Zesco Ndola Girls), Rhoda Chileshe, Norin Betani (both Indeni Roses), Maweta Chilenga (BUSA)

STRIKERS;Rachael Kundananji (SD Eibar-Spain), Xiomala Mapepa (Lusaka Dynamos Ladies), Grace Chanda (BIIK Kazygurt-Kazakhstan), Ochumba Oseke Lubanji (Red Arrows), Eneless Phiri (Police Doves), Jessy Zulu (Pataaki FC), Noria Sosala (Indeni Roses), Natasha Nanyangwe (Green Buffaloes)

Previous article93 -year-old alleged defiler granted bail

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Bruce Mwape Names Provisional Shepolopolo Womens AFCON Team

China based Zambia Shepolopolo striker Barbra Banda is missing from the 31-member provisional squad coach Bruce Mwape has unveiled...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Asanovic: Team Picked, Now We Must Work

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic says he has picked the best team possible for next month’s 2023 AFCON Group H qualifiers against Cote d'Ivoire and...
Read more

Mwepu Headlines June AFCON Qualifiers Call-ups

Sports sports - 1
Captain Enock Mwepu of English side Brighton has headlined the 25-member Chipolopolo squad coach Aljosa Asanovic has named for the June back-to-back 2023 Africa...
Read more

Chipolopolo To Know 2022 COSAFA Cup Opponents Next Week

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo will know their 2022 COSAFA Cup opponents next week for the tournament that will be held at the place of their last triumph. The...
Read more

Kamanga Hopes Stars Will Replicate Club Form in 2023 AFCON Qualifiers

Sports sports - 0
FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has told foreign based Chipolopolo stars to replicate their good performances abroad when they feature for Zambia. Chipolopolo is preparing for...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.