China based Zambia Shepolopolo striker Barbra Banda is missing from the 31-member provisional squad coach Bruce Mwape has unveiled ahead for the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup to be hosted by Morocco in July.

Banda conspicuously missed Zambia’s Africa Cup qualifier against Namibia earlier in February.

There have been debates about the player’s status in women’s football.

Meanwhile, Mwape has summoned Spain-based striker Rachael Kundananji to the squad.

Veteran Indeni Roses striker Noria “Mbesuma” Sosala has earned a recall after years of absence from the squad

According to FAZ, the team will enter camp on 29 May.

Zambia will face Cameroon, Tunisia and Togo in Group B of the Africa Cup that will run from 2-23 July.

TEAM:

GOALKEEPERS: Hazel Nali (Fatih Vatan Spor-Turkey), Leticia Lungu (Zesco Ndola Girls), Catherine Musonda (Indeni Roses), Eunice Sakala (Nkwazi Queens), Agness Banda (National Assembly)

DEFENDERS:Esther Banda (BUSA), Esther Siamfuko (Queens Academy), Margaret Belemu (Shanghai Shengli-China), Bertha Imponene (Nkwazi Queens), Vast Phiri (Zesco Ndola Girls), Martha Tembo, Lushomo Mweemba, Anita Mulenga (all Green Buffaloes), Pauline Zulu (Lusaka Dynamos Ladies), Judith Soko (YASA Girls)

MIDFIELDERS:Misozi Zulu (Hakkariguku Spor FC -Turkey), Ireen Lungu (Green Buffaloes), Mary Wilombe (Red Arrows), Evarine Susan Katongo (ZISD Women), Avell Chitundu (Zesco Ndola Girls), Rhoda Chileshe, Norin Betani (both Indeni Roses), Maweta Chilenga (BUSA)

STRIKERS;Rachael Kundananji (SD Eibar-Spain), Xiomala Mapepa (Lusaka Dynamos Ladies), Grace Chanda (BIIK Kazygurt-Kazakhstan), Ochumba Oseke Lubanji (Red Arrows), Eneless Phiri (Police Doves), Jessy Zulu (Pataaki FC), Noria Sosala (Indeni Roses), Natasha Nanyangwe (Green Buffaloes)