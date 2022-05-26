The Konkola Copper Mines Plc Provisional Liquidator Celine Meena Nair has appointed Jason Kazilimani Jr to act as her agent at KCM.

Ms. Nair is the Acting Official Receiver and Administrator General of the Republic of Zambia.

In a media statement, Ms. Nair said Mr. Kazilimani, a registered insolvency practitioner of KPMG Chartered Accountants, will be acting on behalf of the Official Receiver on some of the matters relating to her functions as Provisional Liquidator.

The Provisional Liquidator is mandated by law to manage all matters relating to the liquidation of KCM following the vacancy of the office of the KCM Provisional Liquidator.

According to Ms. Nair, as agent Mr. Kazilimani will also support the Provisional Liquidator in the efficient and prudent management of KCM.

She said the KCM acting Chief Executive Officer Mr. Enock Mponda, Directors and all ExCo members of KCM retain their normal functions in the Company.

The functions include the operation of the mines and processing plants and all matters relating to employee welfare.

Ms. Nair pledged that KCM will continue to meet contractual obligations and conduct normal business with its business partners and other stakeholders.

On 9th May, 2022, Konkola Copper Mines announced that Lawyer Celine Meena Nair had taken over the role of Provisional Liquidator of the mining giant.

That development followed her recent appointment as acting Official Receiver of the Republic of Zambia.

Ms Nair assumed all functions relating to the office of the KCM Provisional Liquidator.

At the time of her appointment, Ms Nair was Principal Legal Officer-International Law and Agteemht at the Ministry of Justice.