Fisheries and Livestock Minister Makozo Chikote has assured cattle farmers in Namwala Town of a ready market in neighbouring Congo D.R and Angola.

Mr Chikote says government has secured a market for beef and other livestock products in Congo D.R, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two countries.

He has added that government is also in the process of engaging Angola on the same.

The Minister was speaking in Namwala when he launched the Livestock Pass-On under the Enhanced Smallholder Livestock Investment Program ( ESLIP ).

And the Namwala community and the province at large have been challenged to take advantage of the available markets for livestock products.

To this effect , the youths and women are urged to form cooperatives and apply for empowerment under the Constituency Development Fund ( C.D.F ) to enable them export beef to Congo D.R and Angola.

Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa who made the challenge at the event added that government desires to uplift the living standards of the vulnerable hence doing its part to create an enabling environment for poverty alleviation.

Earlier, Namwala Council Chairman Abel Moonga bemoaned the high poverty levels in the district.

Namwala currently has a cattle population which is more than that of human beings, making the district one the big producers of beef.