9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, May 29, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Govt assures cattle farmers of market

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy Govt assures cattle farmers of market
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Makozo Chikote has assured cattle farmers in Namwala Town of a ready market in neighbouring Congo D.R and Angola.

Mr Chikote says government has secured a market for beef and other livestock products in Congo D.R, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two countries.

He has added that government is also in the process of engaging Angola on the same.

The Minister was speaking in Namwala when he launched the Livestock Pass-On under the Enhanced Smallholder Livestock Investment Program ( ESLIP ).

And the Namwala community and the province at large have been challenged to take advantage of the available markets for livestock products.

To this effect , the youths and women are urged to form cooperatives and apply for empowerment under the Constituency Development Fund ( C.D.F ) to enable them export beef to Congo D.R and Angola.

Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa who made the challenge at the event added that government desires to uplift the living standards of the vulnerable hence doing its part to create an enabling environment for poverty alleviation.

Earlier, Namwala Council Chairman Abel Moonga bemoaned the high poverty levels in the district.

Namwala currently has a cattle population which is more than that of human beings, making the district one the big producers of beef.

Previous article160 prohibited immigrants apprehended in Lusaka
Next article48 percent vaccinated against COVID-19 on the Copperbelt so far

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Financial institutions challenged to ease access to financing

Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga has since challenged financial institutions to offer SMEs affordable financing. Mr...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Financial institutions challenged to ease access to financing

Economy Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga has since challenged financial institutions to offer SMEs affordable financing. Mr Mulenga says Zambia risks not...
Read more

Kapiri Mposhi mine accessed of endangering residents during blasting

Economy Chief Editor - 1
Kapiri Mposhi District Commissioner Francis Hasalama has urged the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development to review mining operations and license for Moyo...
Read more

Youths want Vedant to take over KCM

Economy Support Editor - 19
Chililabombwe youths have staged a match past demanding the return of Vedanta Resources to take over Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) on the Copperbelt. Handing over...
Read more

Farmers call for early input distribution for 2022/2023 farming season

Economy Chief Editor - 1
Farmers in Lusaka province have reiterated their call for early distribution of inputs for the 2022/2023 farming season. Stressing that this is...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.