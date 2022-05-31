Shepolopolo Zambia captain Barbra Banda has been included in the provisional squad coach Bruce Mwape unveiled last week ahead of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup to be hosted by Morocco in July.

China based star striker Banda was controversially left out of the 31-member provisional squad Mwape announced last week.

There have been debates about the player’s status in women’s football.

Banda conspicuously missed Zambia’s Africa Cup qualifier against Namibia earlier in February.

FAZ on Tuesday said Banda had been added to the Zambia squad after her Chinese club Shanghai Shengli allowed the player to join the National Team.

“Chinese club Shanghai Shengli has allowed striker Barbara Banda to join the Copper Queens squad preparing for the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations Tournament to be held in Morocco in July,” FAZ stated.

Banda has been in Lusaka for some time after leaving her Chinese base.

“The Copper Queens skipper will now join a 31-member provisional squad that entered camp in Lusaka for the continental showpiece that will be staged in Morocco from 2-23 July,” the FAZ statement went on to say.

Meanwhile, Turkey-based midfielder Misozi Zulu and China-domiciled defender Margaret Belemu were the first foreign based players to join camp in Lusaka.

Goalkeeper Hazel Nali of Fatih Vatan Spor in Turkey and Spain-based striker Rachael Kundananji are expected at the weekend and Grace Chanda, who features for BIIK Kazygurt in Kazakhstan, will be in the country next week.

Zambia will face Cameroon, Tunisia and Togo in Group B of the Africa Cup that will run from 2-23 July.

UPDATED SQUAD:



GOALKEEPERS: Hazel Nali (Fatih Vatan Spor-Turkey), Leticia Lungu (Zesco Ndola Girls), Catherine Musonda (Indeni Roses), Eunice Sakala (Nkwazi Queens), Agness Banda (National Assembly)

DEFENDERS:Esther Banda (BUSA), Esther Siamfuko (Queens Academy), Margaret Belemu (Shanghai Shengli-China), Bertha Imponene (Nkwazi Queens), Vast Phiri (Zesco Ndola Girls), Martha Tembo, Lushomo Mweemba, Anita Mulenga (all Green Buffaloes), Pauline Chisomo Sepiso (Lusaka Dynamos Ladies), Judith Soko (YASA Girls)

MIDFIELDERS :Misozi Zulu (Hakkariguku Spor FC -Turkey), Ireen Lungu (Green Buffaloes), Mary Wilombe (Red Arrows), Evarine Susan Katongo (ZISD Girls), Avell Chitundu (Zesco Ndola Girls), Rhoda Chileshe, Norin Betani (both Indeni Roses), Maweta Chilenga (BUSA)

STRIKERS:Rachael Kundananji (SD Eibar-Spain), Barbara Banda (Shanghai Shengli), Xiomala Mapepa (Lusaka Dynamos Ladies), Grace Chanda (BIIK Kazygurt-Kazakhstan), Ochumba Oseke Lubanji (Red Arrows), Eneless Phiri (Police Doves), Jessy Zulu (Pataaki FC), Noria Sosala (Indeni Roses), Natasha Nanyangwe (Green Buffaloes)