The Chipolopolo lineup for Friday’s opening 2013 AFCON Group H qualifier away against Cote d’Ivoire is almost complete.

All but one player is remaining as Chipolopolo prepares to close their week-long training camp in Ghana before heading to Abidjan on June 1.

South African based striker Gamphani Lungu who was in action on Monday night with SuperSport is the only player remaining.

Lubambo Musonda of Danish club AC Horsens who arrived on Tuesday together with Simba SC midfielder Rally Bwalya said the team is positive about Friday’s game in Yamoussoukro.

“It’s a tough game but we are so determined and focused on Friday’s game to give our best,” Lubambo said.

“I am in camp now and I have seen the good spirit in the team.

“Everyone is confident and we will definitely get the best out of the game.”

Friday’s game will kick off Chipolopolo’s quest to end their eight-year AFCON absence after missing three consecutive tournaments since qualifying for the 2015 event in Equatorial Guinea.