Some teachers at Chipili primary school in Chibombo district are allegedly beating pupils and sending them back home for failing to pay fees meant for emoluments for volunteering teachers.

The concerned parents have told ZANIS that the school charges each pupil a termly fee of K30 towards the emoluments for the teachers who are not on government payroll.

The parents have complained that some named teachers at the school have now started beating pupils whose parents have not yet paid the prescribed amount for this term.

One of the parents, Prigo Hanimba, wondered why the school has continued to charge such fees when the government has introduced free education in all the public schools.

Mr. Hanimba has also condemned the teachers for allegedly chasing away the pupils from school, who have not yet paid the money this term.

Another parent, Judith Phiri, said the school should scrap off the fees as they are disadvantageous to the pupils whose parents are unable to pay.

And some parents have accused the teachers at the school of poor working culture.

Beauty Mwiinga said some teachers spend most of the working hours drinking beer in the community, leaving the pupils unattended to.

Another parent, a Mrs. Mweemba, complained that her children’s academic performance has continued to deteriorate because the teachers at the school have allegedly failed to deliver quality education.

And when contacted for a comment, Chipili primary school head teacher, Muyagwa Munalula, confirmed that the school charges pupils fees in order to pay the two teachers who are volunteering at the institution.

Mr. Munalula also confirmed that the children were sent back home from school and some beaten for not paying the fees by a teacher who was reportedly drunk whilst on duty.

He explained that the incident happened on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, when he was out of the station for other official duties.

“When I returned, I found that the school had been deserted and when I inquired, I was told the same teacher had chased all the children,” he said.

Mr. Munalula explained that it is against the school policy to either chase or beat pupils whose parents fail to contribute the prescribed amount.

He said the named teacher therefore acted without the knowledge and the authority of the school management.

Mr. Munalula further said the teacher in question has not even been reporting for work following the incident but he emphasised that disciplinary action will be meted out on him.

Meanwhile, Chibombo District Education Board Secretary (DEBS), Berlina Moono, said it is unacceptable for schools to charge pupils fees in order to pay teachers who are working as volunteers in public schools.

Ms Moono explained that the government provides grants to schools from which a certain percentage should be spent on emoluments for employees who are not on government payroll.

She said she will therefore make a follow up on the case at Chipili primary school and take appropriate action.