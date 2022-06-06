9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 6, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

MPs push for 20% salary hike, want K3, 000 as sitting allowance and US$120,000 Car Loan

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines MPs push for 20% salary hike, want K3, 000 as sitting allowance...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Members of Parliament will soon become some of the highest paid workers in Zambia if their demands for a 20% pay rise goes through.

As Parliament reopens tomorrow, the MPs who currently receive an average of K50, 000 want their monthly salaries to go up by 20%.

They also want their sitting allowances to increase to K3, 000 per sitting from the current K1, 500.

The People’s Representatives are also demanding that their Car Loans allocation be increased to US$120,000.

They also pushing for increases in other benefits such as Fuel allowances.

Some MPs interviewed defended their demands on account that the cost of living has gone up.

And sources at the National Assembly have confirmed that the MPs have called for a Caucus at which they hope to agree on the next course of action if their demands are not met.

The Caucus will take place at Parliament Building on Tuesday morning before Parliament opens later in the afternoon.

The sources revealed that during last sitting, Petauke Member of Parliament Emmanuel J. Banda was tasked with presenting the petition to Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane which was signed by all opposition and Independent MPs demanding for a higher pay.

“The MPs feel that petition was largely ignored and they believe it never received any attention from the President and now in this sitting, they want to put it as Agenda Item No. 1 and they will not relent until their demands are met,” said the source.

The source said the MPs are planning to conduct a silent protest in Parliament if they do not get their demands addressed.

“They plan to be keeping silent when in the House so that there is no debate whatsoever as a way of making the Executive respond to their demands. What is interesting is that the current Ministers of Finance and Home Affairs (Jack Mwiimbu) were in the forefront pushing for a salary increment in the last Parliament before the August 2021 elections, it would be interesting to see how they will conduct themselves on this matter this time around,” the source said.

Previous articleTOFAZA calls for increased sensitisation on the gravity of tobacco

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

MPs push for 20% salary hike, want K3, 000 as sitting allowance and US$120,000 Car Loan

Members of Parliament will soon become some of the highest paid workers in Zambia if their demands for a...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

K9.3 billion released for 2022 Budget Implementation, all arrears to contractors cleared

Headlines Chief Editor - 13
The Ministry of Finance in May released K9.3 billion towards the ongoing implementation of the 2022 National Budget. Finance and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane...
Read more

Eswatini trip meant to strengthen bilateral ties-President Hichilema

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
President Hakainde Hichilema says his visit to Eswatini was aimed at enhancing bilateral trade and reviewing the existing cooperation. President Hichilema says the government wants...
Read more

Government is working hard to close the gap that limits access to justice for poor people

Headlines Chief Editor - 4
Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe says government is working hard to close the gap that limits access to justice for poor people in the country. Mr....
Read more

Two UPND MPs intervene in the Teacher Recruitment Process in their Areas

Headlines Chief Editor - 26
Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa has directed the Provincial Education Officer to revise the report sent to the Teaching Service Commission on teachers’ recruitment. Mr....
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.