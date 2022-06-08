Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, Charles Milupi says his ministry will re-engage the World Bank, to help with funds to rehabilitate the Imusho -Sesheke road, in Southern province.

Mr. Milupi said government is aware of the dilapidated state of the road, adding that he will visit the World Bank and see how the project can be done.

He noted that through the Improved Rural Connectivity road project that is being implemented by the World Bank, he is optimistic that once approved, the road challenges will be a thing of the past.

The minister said this yesterday during the question and answer session in parliament, when Sesheke Member of Parliament Romeo Kangombe, inquired when the rehabilitation of the Sesheke road will commence.

Mr. Milupi noted that the new administration will explore all forms of financing, to ensure that critical roads which include the Sesheke-Imusho road is worked on.

He stated that the said road had its contract signed on the September 4th, 2020 and the contract was awarded to have the one kilometer stretch worked on.

Mr. Milupi noted that works were scheduled to be part of the National Feeder Road Phase 3 contract, which was earmarked for execution by the contractor.

He added that the contractor failed to initiate the mode of finance and hence the works could not take off, adding that the government will use other financing avenues to ensure that works are executed.