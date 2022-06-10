9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 10, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Ensure desks are bought for all schools in the province, President Hichilema directs CB administration

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Ensure desks are bought for all schools in the province, President...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has directed the Copperbelt provincial administration to ensure desks are bought in all schools in the province.

President Hichilema says children cannot continue sitting on the floor while learning. He says money has already been released for the purchase of the desks.

The President says the introduction of the free education policy has led to an increase in the number of pupils in schools, hence the need for the pupils to be taken care of.

He was speaking on arrival at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola today.
The President told the crowd that welcomed him that he is on the Copperbelt to thank the people for the massive support in last year’s general election.

And, Copperbelt UPND Provincial Chairperson Elisha Matambo said the people in the region are delighted that the President has fulfilled his promise of thanking them for voting the UPND.
Mr. Matambo also said people on the Copperbelt are highly expectant and happy of the planned setting up of the electric batteries plant in the region.

President Hichilema is on the Copperbelt, for a 3-day working visit.

The plane carrying President Hichilema arrived at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport at about 10.54 hours this morning.

The President is expected to hold several engagements with different stakeholders on the Copperbelt.

President Hichilema is expected to visit Ndola, Kitwe, Chingola, Chililabombwe and Mufulira.
He will return to Lusaka on Sunday, June 12, 2022, after concluding his programmes.

Previous articleMinistry of Agriculture trains 120 women in backyard gardening

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Ensure desks are bought for all schools in the province, President Hichilema directs CB administration

President Hakainde Hichilema has directed the Copperbelt provincial administration to ensure desks are bought in all schools in the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Ministry of Agriculture trains 120 women in backyard gardening

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Ministry of Agriculture has trained over 120 women in Kanyama township of Lusaka in sack gardening of various nutritious vegetables as part of...
Read more

Msimuko Supports Jica-Endorsed Banana Paper Project In Mfuwe, Nyimba

General News Chief Editor - 0
Ministry of Green Economy and Environment (MGEE) Permanent Secretary Mr. John Msimuko has assured JICA of Government support in the implementation of the Banana...
Read more

Zambia to help maintain world peace-HH

General News Chief Editor - 4
President Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia is committed to maintaining its reputation as an advocate for a peaceful resolution of disputes, in various affected countries...
Read more

Better fed animals are better protected from diseases – Phiri

General News Chief Editor - 0
The government says it is providing support to farmers with seeds to grow their own pasture as a way to mitigate the effects of...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.