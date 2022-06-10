President Hakainde Hichilema has directed the Copperbelt provincial administration to ensure desks are bought in all schools in the province.

President Hichilema says children cannot continue sitting on the floor while learning. He says money has already been released for the purchase of the desks.

The President says the introduction of the free education policy has led to an increase in the number of pupils in schools, hence the need for the pupils to be taken care of.

He was speaking on arrival at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola today.

The President told the crowd that welcomed him that he is on the Copperbelt to thank the people for the massive support in last year’s general election.

And, Copperbelt UPND Provincial Chairperson Elisha Matambo said the people in the region are delighted that the President has fulfilled his promise of thanking them for voting the UPND.

Mr. Matambo also said people on the Copperbelt are highly expectant and happy of the planned setting up of the electric batteries plant in the region.

President Hichilema is on the Copperbelt, for a 3-day working visit.

The plane carrying President Hichilema arrived at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport at about 10.54 hours this morning.

The President is expected to hold several engagements with different stakeholders on the Copperbelt.

President Hichilema is expected to visit Ndola, Kitwe, Chingola, Chililabombwe and Mufulira.

He will return to Lusaka on Sunday, June 12, 2022, after concluding his programmes.