Northern province Permanent Secretary Bernard Mpundu has expressed concern over the underutilization of donor funds under the USAID-sponsored Scaling Up Nutrition Technical Assistance (SUN-TA) programme in Kaputa.

Mr. Mpundu said it is sad that government departments are failing to fully utilize the funds and are instead sending back the money to donors.

He explained that the same departments are however complaining of inadequate funding from the central government.

Mr. Mpundu revealed that in the last financial year, about K300, 000 out of the total allocation of over K2 million was sent back to USAID after government departments failed to utilize the money.

‘Money is given you fail to utilize and the same money is taken back to the donor. In other areas, we keep complaining of no money, and inadequate funding from the government. I fail to marry the two.

One benchmark of donors is capacity, do you have the capacity to utilize the money, if you fail, and the same money is sent back. This kind of attitude will not be entertained. This type of work culture must change ‘” he said.

The Provincial Permanent Secretary said this when he held a meeting with district heads of government departments and members of both the provincial and district Nutrition Coordinating Committees in Kaputa.

He has since challenged the DNCC to have a positive mindset, to help contribute toward the reduction of stunting levels in children.

The PS who later visited the community, expressed happiness with the efforts that the district is making in the promotion of gardening, and livestock rearing which is aimed at providing a diverse diet for children to fight stunting.

Mr. Mpundu explained that undertaking gardening projects is a good step in ensuring that children, expectant and lactating mothers are provided with a balanced diet to fight stunting in children below 2 years.

And SUN-TA Kaputa district Manager Falesi Maininga explained that her team has spearheaded the promotion of the gardening project in all health facilities in Kaputa to encourage women to prepare a diverse diet for their children.

Ms. Maininga noted that the team is also working with other stakeholders to ensure that these gardening projects are replicated in communities around Kaputa.

Frank Kalumba, one of the lead farmers, indicated that he is working with SUN-TA to encourage communities to grow enough food to feed their children.

Mr. Kalumba stated that SUNTA is encouraging them to grow foods that are rich in nutritional content such as oranges, maize, sweet potatoes, and vegetables among others.

Northern Province has one of the highest rates of stunting and malnutrition in children below 2 years which stands at about 44 percent.