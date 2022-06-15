Kalulushi, June 15, 2022, ZANIS—The Department of Social Welfare in Kalulushi is concerned with the increase in the number of illegal orphanages operating in the area.

Kalulushi Social Welfare Assistant, Audrey Mwanza says there are a number of orphanages that have spread out in Kalulushi and admitting children without following procedure.

Speaking when she addressed organizations running orphanages in Kalulushi, Ms Mwanza directed the centers to admit children through her office and the court system.

She added that there are guidelines which must be adhered to before one opens an orphanage and starts admitting children.

Ms Mwanza further said her office will no longer entertain Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) opening orphanages without procedure.

She further urged the orphanage centers in the district to amend the constitution in line with the kind of programmes they are running at care homes.

And speaking earlier District Aids Task Force (DATF) Chairperson, Lyness Lubemba urged the homes to work with line ministries and other stakeholders to attract material and financial support.