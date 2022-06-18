Government has declared Tuesday 21st June, 2022 as a day of national mourning in honour of late veteran Politician and freedom fighter Sikota Wina.

And government has since accorded an official funeral in honour of the late Mr. Wina for his distinguished service to the nation spanning over 70 years.

Acting Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa says in statement that members of the public are requested to observe the one day national mourning from 06:00hours to 18:00hoours on Tuesday.

Mr. Kangwa said during the period of national mourning, entertainment activities must be postponed or cancelled while all flags will be required to fly at half-mast.

“ The official funeral programme will commence with a Requiem church service at Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross on Monday 20th June at 09:00hours, “ he declared in the same statement.

Thereafter, the body will be flown to Mwandi District in readiness for burial at Royal Nawinda Village which will take place on Tuesday, the same day declared as national mourning.

Mourners are urged to observe COVID-19 guidelines to avoid the spread of the disease.

Mr. Wina, 91, died on Wednesday 15th June, 2022 at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka after an illness.