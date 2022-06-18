9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 18, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Tuesday declared day of national mourning for late Wina

By Support Editor
53 views
0
Economy Tuesday declared day of national mourning for late Wina
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Government has declared Tuesday 21st June, 2022 as a day of national mourning in honour of late veteran Politician and freedom fighter Sikota Wina.
And government has since accorded an official funeral in honour of the late Mr. Wina for his distinguished service to the nation spanning over 70 years.

Acting Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa says  in statement that members of the public are requested to observe the one day national mourning from 06:00hours to 18:00hoours on Tuesday.
Mr. Kangwa said during the period of national mourning, entertainment activities must be postponed or cancelled while all flags will be required to fly at half-mast.
“ The official funeral programme will commence with a Requiem church service at Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross on Monday 20th June at 09:00hours, “ he  declared in the same statement.
Thereafter, the body will be flown to Mwandi District in readiness for burial at Royal Nawinda Village which will take place on Tuesday, the same day declared as national mourning.
Mourners are urged to observe COVID-19 guidelines to avoid the spread of the disease.

Mr. Wina, 91, died on Wednesday 15th June, 2022 at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka after an illness.

Previous articleREA expresses concern over the under-utilisation of Solar Energy projects Across the Country
Next articleGovt signs hosting AU summit

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 1

Govt signs hosting AU summit

Government has signed a host agreement of the Fourth African Union ( A.U ) Coordination Summit with the African...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Govt signs hosting AU summit

Economy Support Editor - 1
Government has signed a host agreement of the Fourth African Union ( A.U ) Coordination Summit with the African Union (AU) Commission which is...
Read more

Government not ready to recapitalize Zamtel-Mutati

Economy Chief Editor - 18
Technology and Science Minister Felix Mutati has disclosed that Zamtel is in a loss-making venture as a business, with about 90 percent of its...
Read more

River View Project Housing Project impresses new NAPSA D.G

Economy Chief Editor - 2
NAPSA Director General Muyangwa Muyangwa has expressed delight with the progress made so far on the River View Project in Chongwe. Mr. Muyangwa has further...
Read more

Mines Minister advises Lubambe Copper Mine to reverse its decision to declare 178 workers redundant

Economy Chief Editor - 11
Mines and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe have advised Lubambe Copper Mine to reverse its decision to declare 178 workers redundant. Mr Kabuswe said that...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.