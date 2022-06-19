9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, June 19, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Police Chief Warns People using insulting and abusive language against innocent Zambians

By Chief Editor
53 views
1
General News Police Chief Warns People using insulting and abusive language against innocent...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Inspector-General of Police Lemmy Kajoba is concerned with some criminally minded people who have continued abusing social media platforms by indiscriminately posting insulting and abusive language as well as defamatory remarks against innocent citizens.

Mr Kajoba has reminded the public that the use of electronic communication with the intent to coerce, intimidate, harass, or cause emotional distress to a person is a serious offence which is contrary to section 69 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes no. 2 of 2021.

In a statement to the media , Mr Kajoba says similarly, the use of insulting language and defamation of the president constitute serious offences prohibited in the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

He explains that the constitution of Zambia under article 193(2) mandates the Zambia Police Service to preserve peace, maintain law and order and ensuring the safety and security of people and at the same time upholding the fundamental rights of members of the public hence the police shall not relent from arresting or dealing sternly with any perpetrators of such offences.

Mr Kajoba says police have the capability to trace the perpetrators in any part of the country as long as they are using any electronic gadget, be it a phone, computer or camera.

Previous articleFull disclosure need, Zambians should be given an opportunity to scrutinize the IMF programme-Mwilima
Next articleIn defence of our sovereignty, dignity and socialism

1 COMMENT

  1. There are more serious issues please. House break-ins are the order of the day. Muggings have become wide spread that innocent citizens are not able to enjoy their evening beer. And here someone is more concerned with mere words…or insults as he calls them.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

In defence of our sovereignty, dignity and socialism

By Fred M'membe President of the Socialist Party It's very sad that some key political leaders of our country don't...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Hichilema console mourners at the funeral house of late veteran politician Sikota Wina

General News Chief Editor - 1
President Hakainde Hichilema this afternoon visited the funeral house of late veteran politician Sikota Wina to console mourners. Accompanied by First Lady Mutinta Hichilema and...
Read more

REA expresses concern over the under-utilisation of Solar Energy projects Across the Country

General News Chief Editor - 8
The Rural Electrification Authority (REA) has expressed concern at the under-utilisation of power from some of its Solar energy projects across the country. ...
Read more

Lusaka City Council confiscates expired goods

General News Chief Editor - 3
The Lusaka City Council has seized assorted beverages and food items worth about K72,780 during the first half of 2022. A number of seized...
Read more

Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Elias Mubanga urges Entrepreneurs to be more visible through social media

General News Chief Editor - 2
Government has local entrepreneurs to utilize social media platforms for visibility and access to lucrative markets. Small and Medium...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.