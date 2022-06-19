Inspector-General of Police Lemmy Kajoba is concerned with some criminally minded people who have continued abusing social media platforms by indiscriminately posting insulting and abusive language as well as defamatory remarks against innocent citizens.

Mr Kajoba has reminded the public that the use of electronic communication with the intent to coerce, intimidate, harass, or cause emotional distress to a person is a serious offence which is contrary to section 69 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes no. 2 of 2021.

In a statement to the media , Mr Kajoba says similarly, the use of insulting language and defamation of the president constitute serious offences prohibited in the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

He explains that the constitution of Zambia under article 193(2) mandates the Zambia Police Service to preserve peace, maintain law and order and ensuring the safety and security of people and at the same time upholding the fundamental rights of members of the public hence the police shall not relent from arresting or dealing sternly with any perpetrators of such offences.

Mr Kajoba says police have the capability to trace the perpetrators in any part of the country as long as they are using any electronic gadget, be it a phone, computer or camera.