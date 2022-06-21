9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Sports
RUGBY: Champions Arrows take Number 1 Spot

Defending champions Red Arrows have jumped to the top of the National Rugby League table after edging Green Eagles at the weekend.

Arrows beat Eagles 31-3 on Saturday to move to 26 points after playing seven games.

Eagles are fourth on the table with 19 points in seven matches.

KPF are second on 26 points as well following a 17-13 win over Mufulira Leopards.

KPF have a game in hand against Lusaka.

In other games, third placed Diggers thumped Konkola 43-0 to move to 24 points.

Konkola are bottom of the league with one point in seven games.

Ndola Wanderers continued with their poor form when losing 17-10 to Lusaka at home in Ndola.

The Killer Bees are second from the bottom of the table on five points and just one position below Lusaka.

