Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Economy
194 pupils given bursaries in Serenje

 Government has given bursaries amounting to K207,250  to 194 pupils for secondary boarding for term two under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) in Serenje District in Central Province.

While applications for 226 students in the district are waiting approval for skills training.

ZANIS reports that Serenje town council secretary  Milly Muluti  confirmed that  the bursaries amounting to K71,750.00 have been given to 60 pupils for secondary boarding  out of which 47 are males and the remainder females.

68 pupils from Muchinga constituency have received bursaries for secondary boarding amounting to K135,500.00.

Meanwhile, approval of K2,023,953.00  for bursaries by the minister of local government will be given to  60 female students and 166 male students to acquire skill training from TEVETA accredited institutions.

“The numbers for both secondary boarding and skills training is reasonable considering that we are just starting. I am sure next time more will apply,” She observed.

She added that the council will continue to sensitise people on the increased CDF in the district.

