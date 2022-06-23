9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 23, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Brave Nchanga Rangers Promise to Spark in FAZ Super Division

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Brave Nchanga Rangers Promise to Spark in FAZ Super Division
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Nchanga Rangers coach Robert Tembo says Brave are determined to compete favourably in the 2022/23 FAZ Super Division season.

Nchanga are back in the big league after suffering demotion in 2018.

Tembo said Nchanga must excel in the Super Division to prove that their promotion was not a fluke.

Tembo was speaking when Konkola Copper Mines Plc (KCM) Provisional Liquidator Celine Nair checked on the team at Nchanga Stadium and pledged continued sponsorship.

“We have a good team and will make sure we compete favourably and remain in the league. We don’t want people to think that our win was a fluke,” Tembo said.

Meanwhile, Nair asked the team not to let down sponsors and supporters.

“We are proud of you for winning promotion to the Super Division. You must not relax, but go to the Super Division and conquer. Be intentional on what you want to achieve and enjoy the game as you do so,” she said.

“I know that you passed through some difficulties, but I want to assure you that KCM will continue to sponsor Nchanga Rangers. We will give you all the support required under the current circumstances, and we are here for the long haul.”

Nchanga Vice President Shapi Shachinda told Nair that the team wants to stay in the FAZ Super Division before thinking about CAF club qualification in the near future.

“Our vision is to place Nchanga Rangers FC on the international stage and turn Nchanga Stadium into a centre of excellence in football. We carried out some upgrades to the stadium and other facilities for the Club two years ago and intend to request our sponsor KCM for further upgrades because we are not looking at fitting into African or local standards, but international standards,” Shachinda said.

Previous articleLatest FIC Report shows increase by 13% in suspicious financial transactions

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Brave Nchanga Rangers Promise to Spark in FAZ Super Division

Nchanga Rangers coach Robert Tembo says Brave are determined to compete favourably in the 2022/23 FAZ Super Division season. Nchanga...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Frankie Musonda Joins Ayr United

Sports sports - 2
Chipolopolo defender Frankie Musonda has moved quickly to find a new club six days after leaving Scottish second tier club Raith Rovers. The 24-year-old defender...
Read more

Zesco United Promote Legends Jacob Banda and Kalengo to the Bench

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United have promoted two club legends to Mumba Mumamba's bench that also sees a reshuffle to the first assistant position. Goalkeeper Jacob Banda, who...
Read more

CAF Envoys Arrows and Zesco Announce 2022/2022 Pre-Season Arrivals

Sports sports - 0
Zambia's 2022/2023 continental representatives Red Arrows and Zesco United have been very busy over the last week in the pre-season transfer market bolstering their...
Read more

RUGBY: Champions Arrows take Number 1 Spot

Sports sports - 0
Defending champions Red Arrows have jumped to the top of the National Rugby League table after edging Green Eagles at the weekend. Arrows beat Eagles...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.