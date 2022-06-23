Nchanga Rangers coach Robert Tembo says Brave are determined to compete favourably in the 2022/23 FAZ Super Division season.

Nchanga are back in the big league after suffering demotion in 2018.

Tembo said Nchanga must excel in the Super Division to prove that their promotion was not a fluke.

Tembo was speaking when Konkola Copper Mines Plc (KCM) Provisional Liquidator Celine Nair checked on the team at Nchanga Stadium and pledged continued sponsorship.

“We have a good team and will make sure we compete favourably and remain in the league. We don’t want people to think that our win was a fluke,” Tembo said.

Meanwhile, Nair asked the team not to let down sponsors and supporters.

“We are proud of you for winning promotion to the Super Division. You must not relax, but go to the Super Division and conquer. Be intentional on what you want to achieve and enjoy the game as you do so,” she said.

“I know that you passed through some difficulties, but I want to assure you that KCM will continue to sponsor Nchanga Rangers. We will give you all the support required under the current circumstances, and we are here for the long haul.”

Nchanga Vice President Shapi Shachinda told Nair that the team wants to stay in the FAZ Super Division before thinking about CAF club qualification in the near future.

“Our vision is to place Nchanga Rangers FC on the international stage and turn Nchanga Stadium into a centre of excellence in football. We carried out some upgrades to the stadium and other facilities for the Club two years ago and intend to request our sponsor KCM for further upgrades because we are not looking at fitting into African or local standards, but international standards,” Shachinda said.