Over 45,000 pupils have been re-admitted to Secondary schools in Northern Province following the introduction of the free education policy.

This came to light during a Provincial Performance Review Meeting for the Ministry of Education held at Kasama Boys Secondary School in Kasama today.

And Northern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary, Lewis Mwape says the development is an indication that many children would not have attained secondary school education if the free education policy was not extended to them.

Mr. Mwape said the New Dawn Administration is aware of the importance of education towards having a skilled labor force in the country.

He said this is why the government has prioritized the improvement of the education sector by putting in place strategies to enhance both learner and teacher performance.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary has since implored teachers and education authorities in the province to work in line with government’s agenda.

Mr. Mwape also called for prudent utilization of funds meant to facilitate the smooth running of schools.

He added that the Provincial Administration is concerned over the region’s poor performance in national examinations and wants collaborated efforts to improve the status quo.

Provincial Education Officer, Nawa Mulambwa hailed government for introducing the free education policy as it has accorded several children an opportunity to be in school.

Mr. Mulambwa said his office has decided to hold the performance review meeting to come up with best practices to improve the examination pass rate in the province.

He disclosed that the Provincial Education Office has developed a five-year strategic plan which will run up to 2026.

Mr. Mulambwa said the strategic plan will serve as a guiding tool for teacher and learner performance improvement as well as monitoring and assessment enhancement.

The Provincial Performance Review Meeting is being attended by the District Education Board Secretaries, Education Planners, Head Teachers and other teaching staff.