Minister of Information and Media Permanent Secretary, Kennedy Kalunga says the new Administration will not interfere in the operations of the media industry but will let them be professional.

Mr Kalunga says the Ministry of Information and Media will allow media houses to stick to the editorial policy and disseminate information in a transparent and accountable manner.

He said his Ministry wants to do things differently from what used to happen in the past where the media was regulated in its editorial content.

Speaking when he toured some media houses which included Zambia Daily Mail, Times of Zambia, ZNBC and Sun Fm among others at the on-going Zambia International Trade fair, Mr Kalunga said that his Ministry is working to ensure that the access to information bill is passed.

“This Government is there to create a conducive environment for the media to operate independently free from political interference and ours is to ensure the media reports information accurately,” he said.

He urged the media to be innovative in their information content to match the speed of social media which has the capacity to reach out to everyone in a short time.

The PS paid glowing tribute to the media houses for upholding value addition in order to foster development and remain relevant in today’s media business.

He reminded them that for the media to remain afloat in today’s world of competition, value addition is critical in enhancing the flow of Information to the public for them to make an informed decision.

And Sun FM General Manager, Curtis Slimar informed Mr Kalunga that his Radio Station is adding value by re-broadcasting the same content on Social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn among others.

Mr Slimar explained that Sun FM is doing its best to ensure that developmental information is disseminated to all parts of the country for the people to appreciate what the Government is doing.

He said Sun FM is helping to educate the Small and Medium Enterprise development by giving them credible information.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail and Times of Zambia Commercial Director Chiyuka Maseka said the paper is disseminating information to the public by offering them both hard copy and e-paper for to reach out to them.