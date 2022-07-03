President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed his younger brother Muzoka Hichilema as Zambia’s Deputy Ambassador to Malaysia.

Muzoka is a Sales and Marketing professional with no background in diplomacy.

The appointment is in sharp contrast and a major u-turn from Mr. Hichilema’s pre-election promise of not appointing cadres and relatives into the foreign service.

The appointment of Muzoka to Kuala Lumpur was confirmed by close friends and relatives.

They also confirmed that Muzoka completed the mandatory two weeks Diplomatic Service training at the Zambia Institute for Diplomatic and International Relations Studies three weeks ago.

“He got the appointment letter last month and his passport was issued only two weeks ago. He is done with ZIDIS and he will be leaving next week to his new post,” the source said.

Muzoka is one of the several close party and family associates that Mr. Hichilema has stuffed in foreign service, contrary to his promises before becoming Head of State House.

A leaked list of appointees in the foreign service shows that majority of those appointed hail from Southern and Western Provinces.

Even in his inauguration speech, Mr. Hichilema vowed to depoliticized to foreign service and create a professional foreign service to ensure efffetuve representation of Zambia’s foreign interests in all foreign missions.