Serving UPND officials in Govt portfolios urged to be thankful – President Hichilema

By Chief Editor
President Hakainde Hichilema has reminded government officials including ministers and permanent secretaries serving in his administration that they are in those positions because of sacrifices of the zambian people.

The President says it is important for government officials to be selfless in the discharge of their duties so as to respect and honour the hard work and sacrifices of others who might not have had the opportunity to serve in government.

Mr Hichilema was speaking at the Natala family Ranch in Lubombo area of Mazabuka district Southern Province at the first memorial service of the late prominent farmer and member of the UPND presidential campaign team, Gladstone Natala who passed away last year on June 30th at the height of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

“Let me now address the party (UPND) and government officials. How often do we forget that you are in those positions because of sacrifices of others such as the late Mr. Natala? The freedom struggle would not have been won if these people did not do their part,” President Hichilema reminded.

Mr. Hichilema who described the late Mr. Natala as a hardworking and fearless party mobilizer, advised those that have remained to always work for the good of the people.

The President has committed himself to attend to memorial services for former party officials and others who once served in government.

“Yes, I have heard about many who died and I pledge to attend their memorial services,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Family spokesperson, Costern Chilala urged the Head of State to address the injustices suffered by some ethnic grouping at the hands of the former ruling party, some of whom lost jobs and business contracts simply because of their tribal belonging.

Mr. Chilala however thanked the President for his tireless effort to reunite the country without ethnic considerations.

And Southern Province Minister, Cornelius Mweetwa remembers the late Mr. Natala as a selfless man who contributed much to the growth of the UPND as a Party.

The President is in Southern Province for various engagements and is tomorrow expected to grace the Lwiindi Gonde traditional ceremony in Monze district.

