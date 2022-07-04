9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, July 4, 2022
Economy
Updated:

Stakeholders in tourism sector urged to get licensed , grade by ZTA – Sikumba

By Support Editor
Support Editor

Minister of Tourism and Arts, Rodney Sikumba has called on players in the tourism sector to ensure they get licensed and apply for grading from the Zambia Tourism Agency.

Mr. Sikumba said this will allow the Ministry offer quality assured destination as Zambia continues to attract international events such as the African Union Mid-Year Coordinating summit.

He said the hosting of the summit speaks to Zambia’s capacity to host events that will bring tangible economic benefits.

 Mr. Sikumba made the call last night in a speech read for him by ministry of tourism Director Planning, Charles Mwishi during the ‘stakeholder engagement cocktail’ at Mukuba hotel in Ndola.

Mr. Sikumba said his Ministry has continued to market the country’s tourism products through various physical and virtual platforms to ensure the destination remains visible.

He said players in the industry must remain resolute and ensure the fundamental policies that have contributed to the recent growth and stability in the industry are enhanced.

Mr. Sikumba said this calls for rapid innovation of tourism products also stating that his ministry has implemented important milestones that assures quality tourism destination.

He said government is providing an environment that will stimulate growth in the tourism sector through the various strategies.

He said among the strategies is maintaining a stable economic landscape to reduce the cost of doing business including streamlining license acquisition, easing tax compliance, visa processing and exemptions and improving connectivity.

Previous articlePresident Hichilema to officiate at Zambian Diaspora Conference in Livingstone

