General News
Updated:

Man arrested for attempting to swindle a mobile money operator

By Chief Editor
Police on the Copperbelt have detained a 33-year-old man of Ndola for attempting to swindle a mobile money operator at a booth out of K1, 800.

Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu said Halive Banda of Blantyre Road in Ndola reported having apprehended the suspect Enock Mulenga of Lubuto Township who went to a booth with the view to withdrawing K1, 800 purported to have been sent by another person.

She said after being given the agent code the suspect sent it to his unknown colleague who afterwards sent a message to the complainant which stated that: “You have withdrawn cash amounting to K1.800 and after realizing that the transaction was fake Banda took the suspect to the police station.

Ms. Zulu said Police checked the content of the message and confirmed that it was a fake and is now looking for the other suspect after launching investigations into the matter.

“Attempt to obtain money by false pretences occurred on 05/07/22 around 1700 hours within Ndola town centre. In which M/Halive Banda aged 30 of H/No. 5 Blantyre Road Ndola reported having apprehended a suspect namely; mal Enock Mulenga aged 33y of House No 4522 Lubuto Township Ndola who attempted to steal money at the booth,” she said.

“Brief facts of the matter are that a male Enock Mulenga now suspect went to the complainants’ Mobile money booth with the view to withdrawing money amounting to k1.800.00 purported to have been sent by another person, that is after being given the agent code the suspect sent it to his colleague who afterwards sent a message to the complainant which stated that: “You have withdrawn cash money amounting to K1.800.00″ and at that point, the complainant realised it was a fake transaction and that’s how he apprehended him and too him to the police station,” Ms Zulu narrated.

“Police checked the content of the message and confirmed that it was a fake message. The suspect was then detained in custody and police are yet to apprehend the other criminal who was working with the one in custody. Docket opened and investigations were launched,” Ms. Zulu concluded.

