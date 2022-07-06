Zambezi West Member of Parliament Vumango Pascal Musumali has survived a lone road traffic accident with serious injuries in Luanshya, Copperbelt Province.

Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu has confirmed the road accident which occurred on 05th July, 2022 around 15:00 hours on the Kitwe/Ndola Dual Carriageway near the Michael Chilufya Sata Toll Plaza in Luanshya.

Ms. Zulu said the 53 year old Member of Parliament sustained a bruised right arm and body pains and has been admitted to Ndola Teaching Hospital.

She said the accident happened when the motor vehicle which was being driven along the said road from west to east direction overturned due to excessive speed after the driver lost control of the motor.

Ms. Zulu said Toyota Land Cruiser Reg. No BAV 1618 was extensively damaged.

“Serious injury road traffic accident reported at Luanshya district traffic, occurred on 05/.07./22 at about 15.35 hours along Kitwe Ndola Dual Carriageway near the Toll Gate in Luanshya area. Involved was a lone motor vehicle, a Toyota Land cruiser Reg. No BAV 1618 which was extensively damaged and it was being driven by Honourable Musumali Vumango MP for Zambezi West Constituency aged 53 who sustained bruised right arm and body pains and has been admitted to Ndola Teaching Hospital,” Ms. Zulu said.

“The accident happened when the motor vehicle was being driven along the said road from west to east direction and in the process the driver lost control of the motor vehicle which overturned due to excessive speed cc A4 refers,” she stated.

Mr. Musumali was elected Zambezi West Member of Parliament during the last August elections on the UPND ticket.

He succeeded Prisca Kucheka as Zambezi West Member of Parliament.

The Purchasing and Supply Specialist is currently serving on the Parliamentary Committee on Parastatal Bodies.