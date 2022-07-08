9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 8, 2022
General News
TIZ happy that the newly established Economic and Financial Crimes division has started delivering

By Chief Editor
Transparency International Zambia(TIZ) is elated that the newly established Economic and Financial Crimes division is already bearing fruits after convicting 3 people for corrupt practices in Ndola yesterday.

TIZ president Sampa Kalungu said that his organization welcomes the conviction and sentencing of former Postmaster General Macpherson Chanda and two others to 2 years imprisonment for 13 counts of theft by public servant involving over K300, 000, 000, by the Ndola subordinate court under the financial and economic crimes division.

Mr. Kalungu said that TIZ further applaudsed the collaborative joint efforts by the Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC and the Drug Enforcement Commission-DEC in successfully bringing this case to this conclusion and hopes for speedy trials of corruption and economic crimes going forward.

He is of the view that this conviction of the former Postmaster General and 2 others, should give great impetus to both the ACC and the DEC to work more effectively by bringing more corruption cases to successful conclusion while this begins to serve as a deterrence to those charged with public good not to abuse their authority and positions.

Mr. Kalungu has challenged the government to pick lessons from the origin of this case which came by way of whistle blowers, by strengthening whistle blowers act, enact the ATI law and other laws that promote citizens participation in the fight against corruption.

