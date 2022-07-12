9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
UPND will deliver all its promises-Haimbe

Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe says the United Party for National Development (UPND) government will deliver all the promises it made to the people of Zambia.

Mr Haimbe who is also Lusaka Central Member of parliament has called on stakeholders and faith based organizations to come on board and supplement the government improving the welfare of the less privileged in the society.

Mr. Haimbe was speaking when the Muslim social welfare trust in collaboration with a German faith based organization Hasene donated an assortment of food items to Lusaka central constituency in Lusaka today.

He said it is just right that humanity is shown to everyone regardless of their race, ethnic group and nationality.

‘’We believe that giving is part of humanity not putting in mind one’s background, ’’ said Mr. Haimbe .

Vice Chairperson of the trust ,Haroon Zulu said the society thought of helping the less privileged in Lusaka constituency.

And acting sister in charge at bauleni health facility Jennifer Sindano expressed gratitude for the gesture from the two faith based organizations.

The two organizations donated 50kg of beef and 5 bags of mealie meal at the bauleni clinic and 100 packs of beef to kabulonga ward 19 in the state lodge area.

