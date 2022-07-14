Shepolopolo goalkeeper Hazel Nali has attributed Zambia’s impressive form at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup in Morocco to team work.

Zambia on Wednesday night qualified to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup after reaching the semifinals of the Africa Cup.

Shepolopolo advanced to the semifinals of the Women’s Africa Cup after edging Senegal 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in extra time in the first quarterfinal match.

In a post- match interview, Nali hailed Zambia’s qualification to the Women’s World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand.

She told FAZ Media that her team was elated to meet their target of qualifying to the World cup.

“I am very happy. I feel the team is also very happy because our aim was to qualify for the World Cup, which we have done. I feel everyone in the team is happy and I am sure the country is also happy and proud of us,” Nali said.

“I feel the motivation behind the team is just team work. We cannot do anything without each other so as we talk, as we walk as we train everything that we are doing as a team we are doing it together. So it is just team work and nothing else,” she said.

Nali said Zambia will remain focused in order to reach the Africa Cup final.

“We are taking each game as it comes. The quarterfinals are gone and now we are focusing on the semifinals. So we are just focused, we need to prepare our mind for each opponent we are going to have because at this stage no team is small or big,” Nali said.

Nali plays for Fatih Vatan Spor in Turkey.