DEC Arrest People for withdrawing over K 6 million from a company account by false pretense

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested five (5) people through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU) for various money laundering activities contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

DEC Public Relations Officer Mathias Kamanga said the Commission has jointly charged and arrested Mpundu Chanda, a male business man aged 37 years of Ibex Meanwood, Wesley Moonde Liyungu, an unemployed male aged 36 years of Kamwala South, Jimmy Mwemba Mwelwa, a male Business man aged 27 years of Chilenje South and Charles Mutoshi Kahokola, a male Banker aged 34 years of Kamwala South for forgery and uttering, unauthorized access to data, theft and money laundering contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Mr. Kamanga said Chanda Mpundu jointly and whilst acting together with Wesley Moonde Liyungu, Jimmy Mwemba Mwelwa, Charles Mutoshi Kahokola and other persons unknown on dates unknown but between 1st January 2021 and 19th May 2021 did forge letters of instructions to a named Bank which enabled them withdraw K750, 000.00, USD 5,000 and K 6, 681, 568. 00 from a company account

“The details of the matter are that Chanda Mpundu jointly and whilst acting together with Wesley Moonde Liyungu, Jimmy Mwemba Mwelwa, Charles Mutoshi Kahokola and other persons unknown on dates unknown but between 1st January 2021 and 19th May 2021 did Forge letters of instructions to a named Bank which enabled them withdraw ZMW 750, 000.00, USD 5,000 and ZMW 6, 681, 568. 00 from a company account,” Mr. Kamanga said.

He further revealed that DEC in a separate incident has arrested Shaka Zolani Khoza, also known as Thola Khoza Samukonga, of Plot No. 7109/M Lusaka West for Obtaining Money By False Pretenses Contrary to Section 309 of the Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Mr. Kamanga revealed Thola Samukonga in his capacity as a Director in Khoza Africa Exports Ltd jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown on dates unknown but between 1st February 2020 and 1st February 2022, allegedly did obtain money amounting to K369, 945.00 from various farmers across the country in the pretext that he was going to provide them with incentives to grow Moringa when in fact not.

“In a separate incident, the Commission has arrested Shaka Zolani Khoza, also known as Thola Khoza Samukonga, of Plot No. 7109/M Lusaka West for Obtaining Money By False Pretenses Contrary to Section 309 of the Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia, for being in possession of more than one National Registration Card (NRC) Contrary to Section 13 (1)(i)(2) of the National Registration Act Chapter 126 of the Laws of Zambia and Money Laundering Contrary to Section 7 of the Prohibition and Prevention of Money Laundering Act No. 14 of 2001 as amended by Act 44 of 2010,” Mr. Kamanga said.

“Details of the matter are that Thola Samukonga in his capacity as a Director in Khoza Africa Exports Ltd jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown on dates unknown but between 1st February 2020 and 1st February 2022, did obtain money amounting to k369, 945.00 from various farmers across the country in the pretext that he was going to provide them with incentives to grow Moringa when in fact not.The suspect was also found with two National Registration Cards (NRCs) bearing two different registration numbers and details. The suspects are currently on police bond and will appear in court soon,” Mr. Kamanga concluded.

