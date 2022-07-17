Chipolopolo beat Namibia1-0 in a nail bitting final after extra time at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban to claim a record equalling sixth COSAFA Cup title.

Durban it seems is good hunting ground for Chipolopolo where they won their fifth COSAFA Cup title 2019 but failed to defend it in spectacular fashion in 2021 at Nelson Mandela Bay where they made a group stage exit.

Sundays triumph also handed new coach Aljosa Asanovic his first title seven months since his appointment.

It was a modest first half that produced very little drama that was littered with offsides midway through the game.

Zambia suffered a setback when midfielder Spencer Sautu was taken off injured and replaced by Albert Kangwanda in the 38th minutes.

But Namibia gave Zambia a scare in the 44th minute when Absalom Iimbondi and Marcel Papama failed to connect with a cross in one of two tangible gaps they found in an otherwise sparkless first half.

The second half was more eventful with Namibia defender Aprocius Petrus’ teasing 59th minute free kick that went wide of the far post.

Albert Kangwanda too tried something similar from range in the 73rdd minute but it too didn’t bother Namibian goalkeeper Edward Mao a.

Charles Kalumba then kept out a fine shot from Iimbondi in the 75th minute.

The wave shifted to Namibia’s half in the last 10 minutes that saw Kelvin Kampamba 85th minute shot and Prosper Chiluyas 88th minute free kick parried by Maova.

Action moved into the 30 minutes of extra time Namibia thought they had a breakthrough in the 95th minute when Petrus free kick was wasted on the rebound by Prins Tjiueza.

The contest was settled in the 110th minute when Albert Kangwanda curled in a trademark spectacular curling volley to seal Chipolopolo’s return as regional King’s to go level on six titles with Zimbabwe who did not participate due to a FIFA ban.