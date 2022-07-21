9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 21, 2022
Economy
Government to soon announce successful bidder for the Ndola- Lusaka highway

The government says it will soon announce the successful bidder awarded to work on the Ndola -Lusaka Road, and two major roads in Luanshya district.

The development follows the shortlisting of eligible applicants following an advertisement under the private public partnership

where the final bidder will soon be announced.

ZANIS reports that Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo says the Ndola-Lusaka Road works will be extended to Luanshya district which will see the Luanshya- Masangano and the Luanshya- Fisenge roads get a face left.

“ The road works will be implemented at a reasonable rate unlike the previous government that quoted the works at $1,3 billion, “ he said.

And in a related development, the Luanshya Municipal council will soon commence rehabilitating the infamous H-Figov road in the central business district at an estimated cost of K 4 million.

Luanshya mayor Charles Mulenga disclosed that the local authority has already secured K1.5 million from the ward development funds and will begin the rehabilitation works.

“ The rehabilitation works will also include the replacing and repairing of streetlights in the central business district which will come at a separate cost, “Mr. Mulenga said.

He assured Luanshya residents that the council will ensure that the road works were completed before the onset of the rains.

The local authority is upgrading roads and clearing drainages in Kamirenda township and other parts of the district that were flood prone during the last rainy season.

Mr. Mulenga said the initiative to clear roads and drainages before the onset of the rains was taken as a proactive approach to abet flooding of the roads and houses.

