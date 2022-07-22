9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 22, 2022
General News
Luapula water board directed resolve issue of operating license – Mposha

Minister of Water Development and Sanitation Services, Mike Mposha has directed the newly appointed board of directors for Luapula water and sanitation services to resolve the issues that led to the suspension of their operating license.

And Mr. Mposha has also directed the water utility firm to start the process of recruiting the managing director within six months.

Mr. Mposha said today in Ndola when he unveiled the board of directors for Luapula and Chambishi Water Supply and Sanitation Companies that government will accelerate resource mobilisation both local and international to ensure of provision of national water security and sanitation.

ZANIS reports that Mr.Mposha said he is confident the boards will address some of the challenges faced in the water sector such as dilapidated infrastructure, on-revenue water among others.

“For Luapula water, you are already aware that your institution is currently under statutory management. In this regard, part of what you should be working towards is to work with statutory manager to resolve the issues that led to the license of the water utility,” he said.

He said despite the numerous strides made in improving water supply in the country, there is a lot that needs to be done in ensuring that people have access to clean water and sanitation services.

The Minister bemoaned that despite Zambia having a lot of water bodies, only 72 percent of its population have access to improved water sources while 54 percent have access to improved sanitation.

“At provincial level, Luapula has 58.1 percent access to improved water sources while 48.8 percent have access to improved sanitation.

Northern province has 39.9 percent of improved water sources while 55.5 percent have access to improved sanitation,” Mr. Mposha said.

The Minister added that the statistics presented are too low, and that it calls for concerted efforts and planning in improving the status quo, thus directing board of directors to take a leading role.

Mr.Mposha told the board of directors for the two water utility companies that his ministry has developed a performance based contract that will steer the performance of individual members of the boards.

He said that the new dawn administration is working round the clock to ensure improved access to water and sanitation services for all.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mposha has implored the board of directors for all water utility firms to be sensitive to the vision of the new dawn government and regular policy pronouncements by the President.

And Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Augustine Kasongo said the boards of directors are instrumental in ensuring that water supply and sanitation companies perform in order to provide water supply and sanitation services in Zambia.

Mr. Kasongo said the unveiling of the boards demonstrates government’s commitment to corporate governance in the running of public institutions.

Mr. Kasongo said government is cognisant of the importance of providing water supply and sanitation services in contributing towards the sustainable development the country.

