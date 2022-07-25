9.5 C
Hippo kills man in Itezhi Tezhi

A 22 year old man of Lilanda compound in Itezhi Tezhi died on Saturday after being attacked by a hippo on the Kafue River.

The deceased has been identified as Nephas Moobola, and his death has been confirmed by Chief Chikaza Munyama.

The incident occurred in the Chikolekole area of Chief Chikaza Munyama’s chiefdom in Itezhi Tezhi district in Southern Province.

“We have received a report that the deceased was with other people at the time of the incident,” said Chief Chikaza Munyama.

He stated that the deceased together with his friends were casting their nets along the Kafue River at Chikolekole in Chief Chikaza Munyama chiefdom when the hippo attacked.

His body has yet to be recovered, and the Chief stated that the hippo is still at the scene, impeding the search.

According to information gathered, the deceased was a former construction worker at the SINO hydro company, which is building the Kafue Gorge Power Station.

It was reported that his contract had expired, and  to provide for his family, he decided to try fishing.

In the meantime, a 24-year-old man from the Choongo area of Chief Kaingu’s chiefdom in Itezhi Tezhi has been hospitalized after being attacked by a rogue buffalo.

Jackson Samutumwa of Chivuno village was attacked on Saturday around 13:00 hours, by Buffalo in the Mungaushiya area.

Itezhi Tezhi ward Councilor Gertrude Sosopi confirmed this, saying the man was rushed to the hospital by relatives immediately after the incident.

And a man of Basanga in Chief Musungwa’s chiefdom in Itezhi Tezhi collapsed and died after seeing his brother’s body hanging on a tree.

Chief Musungwa has confirmed the incidence saying that it happened on Saturday last week.

“What happened is that Remold Nzhibwe allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree. When Milner Nzhibwe went to the tree where Remold’ body was hanging, he collapsed and died in chock” Chief Musungwa said.

The chief said three years ago, Remold had attempted suicide by taking a poisonous substance.

He also said that the police were in his area and are investigating the matter to ascertain whether there was no foul play.

Mr. Milner Nzhibwe was until his death United Party For national Development (UPND)’S Basanga ward Chairperson.

