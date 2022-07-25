Here is a wrap of league and pre-season action involving selected Chipolopolo Stars at their respective clubs over the weekend.

=DENMARK

-Midtylland: Midfielder Edward Chilufya on Friday came on in the 60th minute in his 10th placed sides’ 3-1 home loss to second place Silkeborg but was not on target.

-Horsens: Midfielder Lubambo Musonda is in Horsens’s squad for Monday evening’s home game against Lyngby.

=SERBIA

Midfielder Klings Kangwa played the opening 87 minutes for Red Star Belgrade in Sunday’s 2-1 away win over Mladost to see them maintain top spot after a 100 percent start.

Kangwa did not get his second goal of the campaign after playing his third straight league game since joining the Serbian champions from Arsenal Tula of Russia.



=USA

Defender Aime Mabika was an unused substitute for mid-table inter-Miami in Sunday’s 2-0 away loss at second placed New York City FC.

=SCOTLAND

-Rangers: Striker Fashion Sakala played the full 90 minutes on Sunday in Rangers 3-2 closed-door pre-season friendly win over Queens Park.

Fashion has not scored in the three pre-season games he has featured in as Rangers wrapped up their build-up to the 2022/2023 Scottish Premiership kickoff on July 30 away to Livingstone.

-Ayr United: Defender Frankie Musonda played the full 90 minutes for his new club Ayr in Saturday’s 1-0 League Cup away loss to St Johnstone on Sunday.

Ayr kick-off their league campaign on July 30 at home against Arbroath.

=ENGLAND

-Brighton: Midfielder Enock Mwepu came on in the 46th minute for Brighton in Saturday’s 2-1 way pre-season win over Reading.

This was the Chipolopolo captain’s first taste of pre-season action.

-Leicester City: Striker Patson Daka scored a goal for Leicester on Saturday in their 3-1 away win over Derby in a match he played the full 90 minutes.

It was Daka’s third goal from four pre-season friendlies played.