9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Corruption levels under UPND will surpass the ones witnessed during the reign of PF-M’membe

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Feature Politics Corruption levels under UPND will surpass the ones witnessed during the reign...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Opposition Socialist Party leader Dr. Fred M’membe has charged that corruption levels under the New Dawn Government will surpass the ones witnessed during the reign of the Patriotic Front (PF).

Dr. M’membe said there is corruption in the UPND led government which they opposed before forming government.

Dr. M’membe has since challenged the current government to explain why it single-sourced Maurice Jangulo’s Alpha Commodities to supply 37,000 tonnes of fertilizers at $1,407 per tonne while the general market price is $1,000 per tonne.

He alleged that in the Alpha Commodities deal there was theft of an additional $15.059 million from the Zambian people in the form of super-profits.

“The Socialist Party leader said the UPND government must explain why Jangulo was allowed to control, direct, manipulate and falsify a fertiliser audit under its supervision and control. When they were in opposition, the UPND talked about corruption, yet there is still corruption in their government. And at the rate we are going, they will dwarf the PF corruption at the end of their term of office,” Dr. M’membe said.

“We yet again challenge the current government to explain why it single-sourced Maurice Jangulo’s Alpha Commodities to supply 37,000 tonnes of fertilizers at $1,407 per tonne while the general market price is $1,000 per tonne – stealing an additional $15.059 million from the Zambian people in super-profits,” he alleged.

“Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) was given to supply 13,000 tonnes of fertilisers at $1,000 per tonne. On top of this Jangulo had no stocks of fertilizers and started going around trying to source the commodity from his competitors whom he had discredited in an audit he had initiated and influenced,” Dr. M’membe said.

Dr. M’membe said the Alpha Commodities fertiliser deal is pure corruption that the government and the state agencies like Anti Corruption Commissioner (ACC) , Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC ) and the police – under its control have failed to deal with.

“We challenge this government to explain why Jangulo was allowed to control, direct, manipulate and falsify a fertiliser audit under its supervision and control. This is pure corruption that this government and the state agencies – ACC, DEC and the police – under its control have failed to deal with. Why? Our simple and only explanation is that Jangulo is too close to the key leaders of this government to be touched. He is their partner – he works and eats with them. There is a need to approach the fight against corruption with seriousness that it deserves,” he said.

Dr. M’membe said the system that the UPND regime has embarked on is inherently corrupt.

“In their so-called fight against corruption, they are tempering with individuals but the system that the UPND is using is not different from the one used by the PF! Corruption is going to deepen. In terms of Institutions, what have they changed? Whatever they are doing is still under the neo liberal economic policies that were pursued by the previous regime. The system that they have embarked on is inherently corrupt,” he concluded.

Previous articleZambia to be a champion of nickel production in Africa-HH

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Corruption levels under UPND will surpass the ones witnessed during the reign of PF-M’membe

Opposition Socialist Party leader Dr. Fred M’membe has charged that corruption levels under the New Dawn Government will surpass...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UPND Youths in Lundazi Protest Against Partisan Approval of CDF projects

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 0
The United Party for National Development (UPND) youths in Lundazi staged a protest over the partisan approval of projects under the Constituency Development Fund...
Read more

DP Interim President Gift Kalumba saddened by hatred at the core of internal wrangles that have engulfed the party

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 3
Former Democratic Party (DP) interim President Gift Kalumba has observed that personal interests and hatred has been at the core of internal wrangles that...
Read more

HH is either naive or has extreme appetite for dictatorship – Tembo

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 6
INDEED, in Hakainde Hichilema, we have a President who is either extremely naive or who has an extreme appetite for dictatorship or both, Sean...
Read more

The incarceration of Hon Mumbi Phiri is Politically motivated-Davies Mwila

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 13
Former PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has bemoaned the prolonged incarceration of his former Deputy Mumbi Phiri. Speaking when he visited her today in prison,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.