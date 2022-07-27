The Lusaka City Council (LCC) says it is working on a payment plan to clear the outstanding electricity bills in various markets run by the local authority.

LCC Public Relations Manager Chola Mwamba stated that the Local Authority is committed to addressing this challenge as it comes after the progression from ZESCO fixed account of electricity billing system to the current prepaid meter billing in the markets.

Ms Mwamba noted that the Lusaka City Council is aware on how some marketeers have been negatively affected because of the electricity debt that accumulated before the installation of prepaid meters.

“The Local Authority will ensure that the outstanding electricity bills for markets are settled within a shortest possible period of time,” she said

She added that the Council has taken over the payment of the electricity bills which was supposed to be paid by the marketeers through their Associations that were collecting money for the purpose of paying electricity bills.

Ms Mwamba said that Kaunda Square, Libala and Nyumba Yanga are among the markets that have been affected by the electricity debt.

“We therefore appeal to all the market-traders to accept the new ZESCO billing system,” she said

She stated that it’s the mandate of the a Local Authority to ensure that traders operate in a favourable environment for their business to thrive.

Ms Mwamba highlighted this in a press statement issued to the media on behalf of the Lusaka City Council (LCC).