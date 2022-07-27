9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

LCC working on a payment plan to clear the outstanding electricity bills in various markets

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
General News LCC working on a payment plan to clear the outstanding electricity...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Lusaka City Council (LCC) says it is working on a payment plan to clear the outstanding electricity bills in various markets run by the local authority.

LCC Public Relations Manager Chola Mwamba stated that the Local Authority is committed to addressing this challenge as it comes after the progression from ZESCO fixed account of electricity billing system to the current prepaid meter billing in the markets.

Ms Mwamba noted that the Lusaka City Council is aware on how some marketeers have been negatively affected because of the electricity debt that accumulated before the installation of prepaid meters.

“The Local Authority will ensure that the outstanding electricity bills for markets are settled within a shortest possible period of time,” she said

She added that the Council has taken over the payment of the electricity bills which was supposed to be paid by the marketeers through their Associations that were collecting money for the purpose of paying electricity bills.

Ms Mwamba said that Kaunda Square, Libala and Nyumba Yanga are among the markets that have been affected by the electricity debt.

“We therefore appeal to all the market-traders to accept the new ZESCO billing system,” she said

She stated that it’s the mandate of the a Local Authority to ensure that traders operate in a favourable environment for their business to thrive.

Ms Mwamba highlighted this in a press statement issued to the media on behalf of the Lusaka City Council (LCC).

Previous article178 Girls defiled in the first and second quarter of 2022 in Chipata

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

LCC working on a payment plan to clear the outstanding electricity bills in various markets

The Lusaka City Council (LCC) says it is working on a payment plan to clear the outstanding electricity bills...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

178 Girls defiled in the first and second quarter of 2022 in Chipata

General News Chief Editor - 0
About 178 young girls have been defiled in the first and second quarter of 2022, in Chipata district, eastern province. 92 girls were defiled...
Read more

DEC boss Mary Chirwa in alleged sex tape scandal as Chellah Tukuta allegedly implicated in the leak

General News Chief Editor - 41
Steamy videos containing obscene materials showing a woman believed to be Director General of the Drug Enforcement Commission Mary Chirwa have emerged. The videos show...
Read more

Government committed to conduct successful census exercise

General News Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Finance and National Planning has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to solicit for resources required to conduct the 2022 census of population and...
Read more

Zambia, China strengthens ties

General News Chief Editor - 7
Minister of Justice, Mulambo Haimbe has reaffirmed Zambia’s continued collaboration with China in all aspects of development. Mr. Haimbeb said this is why Zambia has...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.