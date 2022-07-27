9.5 C
Economy
Updated:

President Hichilema instructs the Minister of Finance to request parliament to approve a supplementary budget of about K22 billion

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has instructed the Minister of Finance, Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane to request parliament to approve a supplementary budget of about K22 billion arising from financial prudence.

In a statement published on his official Facebook page, the President noted that this makes the 2022 budget circa K195 billion as opposed to K123 billion in the previous year.

He added that the extra generated revenue will be used to increase funding towards fertiliser support programme, dismantle arrears for suppliers and contractors, payment of retirees and construct more road.

“The resources have been allocated to benefit our citizens and generate more revenue as opposed to lavish lifestyles in private jets, VXs, and outright looting,” he said

President Hichilema said Zambia had resources and what was missing was a prudent management of resources.

“We therefore hope your Members of Parliament (MPs) will support the supplementary budget,” he stated

Previous articleLCC working on a payment plan to clear the outstanding electricity bills in various markets

