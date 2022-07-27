9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

178 Girls defiled in the first and second quarter of 2022 in Chipata

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
General News 178 Girls defiled in the first and second quarter of 2022 in...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

About 178 young girls have been defiled in the first and second quarter of 2022, in Chipata district, eastern province.

92 girls were defiled in the first quarter whilst 86 were defiled in the second quarter thereby, showing a decrease of six cases.

Zambia Police Eastern Province Community Services Coordinator, Emmanuel Chabamba says three convictions in court were captured by his office while 32 cases are still pending.

And speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Chipata yesterday, Superintendent Chabamba said his office also recorded two defilement cases of imbeciles under the same period.

Mr Chabamba added that under the same period, 10 rape cases and one conviction were recorded.

“A total of four unnatural offences involving one female and three boys were also captured by my office. We also recorded five cases of indecent assault on females while four were on young girls, “he said.

Mr Chabamba said under the first quarter of this year, 92 defilement cases were recorded with five convictions and 28 cases still pending.

He said his office recorded 17 rape cases with one defilement case and 12 indecent assault cases of which seven were on seven young girls,two cases on young boys and three on grown females.

Mr Chabamba has urged people in the district not to settle cases involving defilements of young girls outside court or withdraw Gender Based Violence (GBV) cases.

He said cases of nature must be left to the law enforcers so that justice may prevail so that offenders can be punished.

Previous articleThose Cruel Videos of Mary Chirwa, it is extremely cruel to circulate such videos

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

178 Girls defiled in the first and second quarter of 2022 in Chipata

About 178 young girls have been defiled in the first and second quarter of 2022, in Chipata district, eastern...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

DEC boss Mary Chirwa in alleged sex tape scandal as Chellah Tukuta allegedly implicated in the leak

General News Chief Editor - 40
Steamy videos containing obscene materials showing a woman believed to be Director General of the Drug Enforcement Commission Mary Chirwa have emerged. The videos show...
Read more

Government committed to conduct successful census exercise

General News Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Finance and National Planning has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to solicit for resources required to conduct the 2022 census of population and...
Read more

Zambia, China strengthens ties

General News Chief Editor - 7
Minister of Justice, Mulambo Haimbe has reaffirmed Zambia’s continued collaboration with China in all aspects of development. Mr. Haimbeb said this is why Zambia has...
Read more

Death toll in last Sunday’s road accident rise

General News Chief Editor - 4
The death toll in last Sunday's road accident involving a heavy truck and Rosa Bus which occurred at Luanshya turn-off area on the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.