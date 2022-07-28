9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 28, 2022
Rural News
Updated:

Relocation of Chirundu district from Lusaka to Southern province progressing well

By Chief Editor
Relocation of Chirundu district from Lusaka to Southern province progressing well
Lusaka and Southern Province administrations have advanced processes of handing over and receiving of Chirundu district from Lusaka back to Southern Province.

Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary, Robert Kamalata has told ZANIS in an interview in Choma shortly after a meeting with his Southern counterpart that the preparations for the official handover have been quickened in order to have Chirundu Distrtict budgeted under Southern Province in the 2023 National budget.

Mr. Kamalata says although the Ministries of Health and education have partially moved their files to southern province, many departments are still being controlled from Lusaka Province.

He says the official handover has been set for 31st August 2022 adding that if it is not done then Chirundu will be left out in budgeting process for 2023.

And Southern Province Permanent Secretary, Namani Monze is confident Chirundu and Itezhi tezhi Districts will complete shift within the transition period.

He says Central Province administration is also preparing for the official handover of Itezhi tezhi back to Southern Province.

Dr. Monze says government will not want to experience situations where departments are left without knowing which administration they should report to.

He says since 2023 budget planning is underway, it would prudent to quickly finish up all the handover formalities to allow the two districts to be included.

