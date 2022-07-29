The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has embarked on a nationwide mobile sensitization programme targeting rural areas on the dangers and effects of drug abuse.

DEC’s Head of education and campaign, Daiman Zulu says his Commission is concerned at the high rate of substance abuse across the country.

Speaking when he led his team in paying a courtesy calls on Chief Bunda Bunda and Rufunsa District Commissioner, Richard Mabena respectively, Mr. Zulu said his commission is concerned at the high rate of substance abuse in communities.

He explained that it was for this reason the commission has embarked on mobile sensitization programmes in learning institutions and holding road shows.

Adding that the Commission does not want to leave anyone behind in information on the dangers and effects of drug abuse, Mr Zulu pointed out that rural communities have also been affected by drug abuse apart from cannabis .

Mr. Zulu also commended Government for introducing the free education policy as this has helped their Counselling Department to integrate most of the addicts into schools after counselling them.

“ The Drug Enforcement Commission needs concerted efforts from all stakeholders including Traditional leaders to help curb drug abuse in communities, “he said.

Rufunsa District Commissioner, Richard Mabena and chief Bunda Bunda have welcomed the programme and have pledged full support to fighting drug abuse in communities.

Chief Bunda Bunda said drug abuse has indeed become a source of concern in chiefdoms especially alcohol abuse.

The traditional ruler commended DEC for embarking on the initiative of going round schools and communities to sensitize and impart information on the dangers and effects of drugs.

Mr. Mabena on his part expressed concern at the substance abuse especially amongst the youth in communities and there is need for urgent interventions to curb the vice which has destroyed a lot of youths.

He said there is a need for every concerned citizen to stand up and help Government fight this vice which has a negative impact on development.