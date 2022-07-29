Republican President Hakainde Hichilema is today expected in Luapula Province for a two-day working visit.

Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Mighty Mumba says the Head of State will arrive in Mansa District on Friday, July 30 2022 for an official visit.

Mr. Mumba notes that while in the Province President Hichilema will grace the Mutomboko Traditional Ceremony for the Lunda people in Luapula Province on Saturday in Mwansabombwe District.

He says the Head of State will also attend the ‘Meet and Greet the Republican President Gala Dinner’ at Sali Riverside Resort in Mansa on Friday evening.

The gala dinner is a fundraising venture being organized by the United Party for National Development (UPND) in Luapula Province.

The Permanent Secretary is also happy with the preparations of this year’s Mutomboko Traditional Ceremony.

He says as the Provincial Administration they have done their best in assisting the Mwata Kazembe to host a successful traditional ceremony.

Mr. Mumba adds that the Mutomboko traditional ceremony is expected to draw a lot of people from across the country.

He says this will be of great economic benefit to the Province in respect to the hospitality industry and businesses trading in various commodities.

Meanwhile, the matter in which George Nsonga, 54, who is facing one count of defilement and was scheduled to commence his defence yesterday failed to take-off due to his illness.

The Defence counsel consequently applied for the adjournment of the matter to enable their client George Nsonga seek medical attention as he was unwell.

Defence Lawyer Agness Banda told the court that Nsonga was un-well to commence his defence which was scheduled to start yesterday.

Mansa Magistrate Moses Mulenga granted the application saying the accused has the right to seek medical attention when unwell.

The magistrate has since adjourned the matter to August 23, 2022 as the day on which Nsonga will start his defence.

This is in the case of the People vs George Nsonga, UPND Provincial Coordinator for Luapula who is facing one count of defilement.

Particulars of the offence are that on March 9, 2022, in Mansa District, George Nsonga willfully and unlawfully had carnal knowledge of a minor below the age of 16 contrary to Section 138 clause 1 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia, as amended by Act No. 15 of 2005 and Act No. 2 of 2011.