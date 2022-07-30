Videos and Audios Updated: July 30, 2022 Stephen Katuka Demanding the dismissal of then Minister David Mabumba over the Video expose By Chief Editor July 30, 2022 54 views 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Videos and Audios Stephen Katuka Demanding the dismissal of then Minister David Mabumba... Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com Previous articleZambia Alliance for Tobacco Control disappointed with government on Tobacco Bills LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Δ - Advertisement - Latest News Videos and AudiosChief Editor - July 30, 20220Stephen Katuka Demanding the dismissal of then Minister David Mabumba over the Video exposehttps://youtu.be/kd0Z3L_G5CsRead more General News Zambia Alliance for Tobacco Control disappointed with government on Tobacco Bills Chief Editor - July 30, 2022 General News Govt welcomes initiatives towards the countries developmental agenda. Chief Editor - July 30, 2022 General News After CDF allocation, water challenges will a thing of the past in Bauleni – Haimbe Chief Editor - July 30, 2022 Headlines KCM demands for more than 59 million US dollars from Milingo Lungu Chief Editor - July 30, 2022 More Articles In This Category Zambia vs Comoros Highlights for Afcon Qualifiers Videos and Audios Chief Editor - June 7, 2022 1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYQFNOs_ffM Read more Fred M’embe’s Africa Freedom Day Interview Videos and Audios Chief Editor - May 30, 2022 2 https://www.facebook.com/DrFredMmembe/videos/548002936895463/ Read more Live Press Conference By President Hakainde Hichilema Videos and Audios Chief Editor - April 25, 2022 48 https://www.facebook.com/znbctoday/videos/1690283361321549 Read more Full Press Conference on Government’s Response to DPP and Milingo’s Saga Videos and Audios Chief Editor - April 20, 2022 13 https://youtu.be/ukuwhjyGJvw Read more