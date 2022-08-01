9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 1, 2022
Sports
Asanovic Laments Chipolopolo’s CHAN Exit

Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic has bemoaned Zambia’s elimination from the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers by Mozambique.

Mozambique on Saturday stunned Zambia 1-0 at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka to reach the final CHAN qualifying round.

In a post match media briefing, Asanovic branded Zambia’s elimination as unfortunate.

He said Zambia was punished for wasting many chances especially in the first half.

‘Unfortunately, we are not going to the second round. The opened the game very well, we had a lot of clear cut chances. We tried to score a goal but you know after missing six, seven chances if you don’t score sometimes football can punish you,” Asanovic said.

“After this, everyone is disappointed, including me. I am disappointed about the result. My players game 100 percent. They gave the energy, they gave the quality but in football goals count.”

“Unfortunately today we didn’t win the game but we have a great generation of players,” he said.

Mozambique Coach Chiquinho Conde said he was excited to see his side eliminate Zambia from the CHAN qualifiers.

Conde acknowledged that Zambia was tough.

