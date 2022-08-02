9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

23 year old man murdered for stealing a duck

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Rural News 23 year old man murdered for stealing a duck
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A 23 year old man of Kabanda compound in Mwinilunga district has allegedly been murdered for stealing a duck.

North-western Province Deputy Commissioner of Police, Robson Moonga confirmed the incident to ZANIS and identified the deceased as Rodson Soneka.Mr Moonga said the deceased was allegedly murdered by three men who suspected him to have stolen their mother’s duck.

He identified the suspects as Clement Kameya, Dawson Chikwaba and another male only identified as Alex all of Kabanda compound.
Mr Moonga explained that the deceased was dragged to the suspects’ house where he was beaten to death using fists, kicks and sticks.

“The incident happened on July 28, 2022, when the deceased was beaten using fists, kicks and sticks by three identified men of the same compound,” he said.He further explained that after noticing that the deceased had become unconscious, the suspects picked the deceased body and dumped it at Mwinilunga district hospital and ran away

“The young brother to the deceased, followed and found his elder brother lying dead in the hospital ward,” he said.

Mr. Moonga said Police inspected the body whilst in the ward at Mwinilunga District Hospital and found bruised ankles and swollen back.He added that Police further visited the house of the suspects where the incident is alleged to have happened and observed signs of struggling.

Mr. Moonga said a docket has since been opened with investigations intensified while no arrest has been made.

Previous articlePresident Hichilema arrives in Tanzania

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

23 year old man murdered for stealing a duck

A 23 year old man of Kabanda compound in Mwinilunga district has allegedly been murdered for stealing a duck....
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Stop gunning down people suspected of practicing witcraft-Chieftainess Mwenda

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Chieftainess Mwenda of the Basanje Tonga speaking people of Chikankata district of Southern province has advised Karavinas who have gone on rampage gunning ...
Read more

Government to use traditional ceremonies as vehicles to enhance peace and harmony in chiefdoms

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
The New Dawn Government says it attaches great value to preservation of culture and tradition for sustainable social-economic development. Copperbelt Minister...
Read more

Government will ensure that the road network in Muchinga Province is worked on expeditiously-VEEP

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Vice President, Mutale Nalumango says Government will ensure that the road network in Muchinga Province is worked on expeditiously. Ms Nalumango says the...
Read more

Relocation of Chirundu district from Lusaka to Southern province progressing well

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
Lusaka and Southern Province administrations have advanced processes of handing over and receiving of Chirundu district from Lusaka back to Southern Province. Lusaka Province Permanent...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.