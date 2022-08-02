A 23 year old man of Kabanda compound in Mwinilunga district has allegedly been murdered for stealing a duck.

North-western Province Deputy Commissioner of Police, Robson Moonga confirmed the incident to ZANIS and identified the deceased as Rodson Soneka.Mr Moonga said the deceased was allegedly murdered by three men who suspected him to have stolen their mother’s duck.

He identified the suspects as Clement Kameya, Dawson Chikwaba and another male only identified as Alex all of Kabanda compound.

Mr Moonga explained that the deceased was dragged to the suspects’ house where he was beaten to death using fists, kicks and sticks.

“The incident happened on July 28, 2022, when the deceased was beaten using fists, kicks and sticks by three identified men of the same compound,” he said.He further explained that after noticing that the deceased had become unconscious, the suspects picked the deceased body and dumped it at Mwinilunga district hospital and ran away

“The young brother to the deceased, followed and found his elder brother lying dead in the hospital ward,” he said.

Mr. Moonga said Police inspected the body whilst in the ward at Mwinilunga District Hospital and found bruised ankles and swollen back.He added that Police further visited the house of the suspects where the incident is alleged to have happened and observed signs of struggling.

Mr. Moonga said a docket has since been opened with investigations intensified while no arrest has been made.