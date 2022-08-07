9.5 C
General News
Updated:

Muzala Samukonga wins gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga won the men’s 400m gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with an electric finish over the last 150m.

He won with a time of 44.66 seconds!

