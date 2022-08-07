General News Updated: August 7, 2022 Muzala Samukonga wins gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games By Chief Editor August 7, 2022 54 views 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print General News Muzala Samukonga wins gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga won the men’s 400m gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with an electric finish over the last 150m. He won with a time of 44.66 seconds! Previous articleZambia Public Procurement Authority suspends 6 companies from bidding for Government Projects LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Δ Latest News General NewsChief Editor - August 7, 20220Muzala Samukonga wins gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games Zambia's Muzala Samukonga won the men's 400m gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with an electric finish over...Read more Economy Zambia Public Procurement Authority suspends 6 companies from bidding for Government Projects Chief Editor - August 7, 2022 General News Low update on CDF blamed on continued use of Guidelines which pose challenges by Local Government Chief Editor - August 7, 2022 Headlines 19 Year old Lusaka Teenager allegedly murders his parents Chief Editor - August 7, 2022 Columns We need to Respond to Youth Unemployment with Supersonic Speed! Chief Editor - August 6, 2022 More Articles In This Category Low update on CDF blamed on continued use of Guidelines which pose challenges by Local Government General News Chief Editor - August 7, 2022 4 The Civil Society Organizations Decentralization Alliance Network (CSO-DAN) has said that revelations by the ministry of finance that there is low absorption of Constituency... Read more Over 1,400 girls pregnant between January 2021 and mid-year 2022 in the Eastern Province General News Chief Editor - August 6, 2022 11 Eastern Province recorded over 1,400 pregnancies among girls aged below fifteen from January 2021 to mid-year of 2022. This is according to Eastern Province HIV... Read more Zambia Air force employs all Red Arrows Womens Football club players General News Chief Editor - August 6, 2022 12 The Zambia Air Force Commander, Lt Gen Colin Barry has with immediate effect employed all the Red Arrows Women's Football Club players and assured... Read more DC confirms reports of people being burnt to death on suspicion witchcraft General News Chief Editor - August 6, 2022 6 Mazabuka District Commissioner, Oliver Mulomba has described as barbaric, acts by residents to burn people suspected to be practicing witchcraft. Mr. Mulomba confirmed that Mazabuka... Read more