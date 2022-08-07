Samfya District Administrative Officer, Lawrence Nkolonga has commended the Scaling Up Nutrition Technical Assistance (SUN TA) for the successful implementation of the 1000 most critical days programme.

Mr. Nkolonga says the successful implementation of the programme which seeks to reduce stunting in children is a clear testimony of how the partnership between government and cooperating partners can help the people.

The District Administrative Officer said this during a SUN TA Field day held in Lumamya Ward in Samfya District.

Mr. Nkolonga revealed that apart from improving nutrition, the Scaling up Nutrition programme has also promoted wealth creation for communities in the district.

“One of the activities SUN TA is implementing is village chicken rearing which seeks to increase proteins source among community members in the district, by doing so the programme is also helping wealth creation for communities in Samfya,” he said

Mr. Nkolonga has since urged community members in Lumamya Ward especially pregnant and lactating mothers to embrace the project so that stunting levels can be reduced.

And Samfya District SUN TA Manager, Zelu Kafunda pledged continued commitment to promoting good methods of livestock rearing to communities.

Mr. Kafunda said his office will continue providing guidance to farmers and also sensitize communities on how they can be part of the project.

“As SUNTA we will continue providing guidance and we will be sensitizing people in communities especially those that are not part of the project on how they can join and be part of those that are learning the best practices in livestock rearing,” he said.

SUN TA is supporting government through the national food and nutrition commission and other line ministries to reduce stunting among children under the age of two years.

Among other activities being implemented are livestock rearing, and vegetable growing which seeks to increase proteins source.

The SUNTA Field day was held under the theme, reducing stunting through innovation.