9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 7, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Nutritional programme records success in Samfya

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Rural News Nutritional programme records success in Samfya
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Samfya District Administrative Officer, Lawrence Nkolonga has commended the Scaling Up Nutrition Technical Assistance (SUN TA) for the successful implementation of the 1000 most critical days programme.

Mr. Nkolonga says the successful implementation of the programme which seeks to reduce stunting in children is a clear testimony of how the partnership between government and cooperating partners can help the people.

The District Administrative Officer said this during a SUN TA Field day held in Lumamya Ward in Samfya District.

Mr. Nkolonga revealed that apart from improving nutrition, the Scaling up Nutrition programme has also promoted wealth creation for communities in the district.

“One of the activities SUN TA is implementing is village chicken rearing which seeks to increase proteins source among community members in the district, by doing so the programme is also helping wealth creation for communities in Samfya,” he said

Mr. Nkolonga has since urged community members in Lumamya Ward especially pregnant and lactating mothers to embrace the project so that stunting levels can be reduced.

And Samfya District SUN TA Manager, Zelu Kafunda pledged continued commitment to promoting good methods of livestock rearing to communities.

Mr. Kafunda said his office will continue providing guidance to farmers and also sensitize communities on how they can be part of the project.

“As SUNTA we will continue providing guidance and we will be sensitizing people in communities especially those that are not part of the project on how they can join and be part of those that are learning the best practices in livestock rearing,” he said.

SUN TA is supporting government through the national food and nutrition commission and other line ministries to reduce stunting among children under the age of two years.

Among other activities being implemented are livestock rearing, and vegetable growing which seeks to increase proteins source.

The SUNTA Field day was held under the theme, reducing stunting through innovation.

Previous articleConfusion reigns over the new reduced bus fares as stakeholders disagree

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Nutritional programme records success in Samfya

Samfya District Administrative Officer, Lawrence Nkolonga has commended the Scaling Up Nutrition Technical Assistance (SUN TA) for the successful...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Preparations for Ukusefya pa Ngw’ena ceremony advance

Rural News Chief Editor - 8
Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people has challenged youths to take keen interest in traditional ceremonies and preserve the country's heritage. ZANIS reports...
Read more

Government concerned over failure among cooperatives in Katete to adhere to universal principles

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
The government is concerned over the failure among cooperatives in Katete District to adhere to universal principles that guide the cooperative movement in the...
Read more

No doubt Hichilema felt intimidated by the swarm of PF officials at Umutomboko

Rural News Chief Editor - 27
By Venus N Msyani What could be the reason why President Hakainde Hichilema left Umutomboko before ukutomboka? President Hakainde Hichilema was invited to officiate at this...
Read more

23 year old man murdered for stealing a duck

Rural News Chief Editor - 8
A 23 year old man of Kabanda compound in Mwinilunga district has allegedly been murdered for stealing a duck. North-western Province Deputy Commissioner of...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.