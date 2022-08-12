9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 12, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Napsa Warn Red Arrows Ahead of Charity Shield Final

By sports
54 views
0
Sports Napsa Warn Red Arrows Ahead of Charity Shield Final
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Napsa Stars coach Perry Mutapa has warned Red Arrows that they intend to hit the ground running in the FAZ Super League starting with lifting the 2022 Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Charity Shield final this Saturday at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

The Lusaka sides meet for the second time this year in a Cup final since Napsa beat Arrows 1-0 in the 2022 ABSA Cup final on April 30 at the same venue.
 
That result denied Arrows a double as they went on to lift the 2021/2022 FAZ Super League title.

Napsa’s ABSA Cup win crowned a successful season that also them secure promotion back to the FAZ Super League after spending just one term in the FAZ National First Division.

“We have done our homework as well but obviously for the Red Arrows supporters, the players and everyone involved  at the club, it was tough for them that we beat them because obviously they were hoping for a double,” Mutapa  said.

“But even in Saturday’s game we hope we can cause another upset because this is what is going to drive us as we start the new season.”

Napsa has never won the Charity Shield while Arrows are aiming for their third-ever win.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s match will be a dress rehearsal for Napsa’s league visit to Arrows in a Lusaka derby Week 1 fixture on August 20 at Nkoloma Stadium.

Previous articleGolden Boy Samukonga Left Speechless By Home Welcoming

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Napsa Warn Red Arrows Ahead of Charity Shield Final

Napsa Stars coach Perry Mutapa has warned Red Arrows that they intend to hit the ground running in the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Golden Boy Samukonga Left Speechless By Home Welcoming

Sports sports - 1
Zambia’s 2022 Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist Muzala Samukonga was emotional on arrival at Kenneth Kaunda Airport in Lusaka and could not publicly speak. Samukonga and...
Read more

GBFC Coach Haalubono Toasts CAF Womens Champions League Qualification

Sports sports - 0
Green Buffaloes Women Team coach Charles Haalubono has saluted his team’s qualification to the 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League to be hosted by Morocco. Buffaloes’...
Read more

GBFC Women’s Qualify For 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League

Sports sports - 0
Green Buffaloes have qualified for the 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League to be hosted by Morocco. Buffaloes’ place at the CAF Women’s Champions League was...
Read more

FAZ Suspends Buildcon and Lusaka Dynamos

Sports sports - 0
Buildcon and Lusaka Dynamos have been suspended from the Football Association of Zambia league. This follows relegated Dynamos and FAZ Super League side Buildcon's failure...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.