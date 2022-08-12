Napsa Stars coach Perry Mutapa has warned Red Arrows that they intend to hit the ground running in the FAZ Super League starting with lifting the 2022 Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Charity Shield final this Saturday at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

The Lusaka sides meet for the second time this year in a Cup final since Napsa beat Arrows 1-0 in the 2022 ABSA Cup final on April 30 at the same venue.



That result denied Arrows a double as they went on to lift the 2021/2022 FAZ Super League title.

Napsa’s ABSA Cup win crowned a successful season that also them secure promotion back to the FAZ Super League after spending just one term in the FAZ National First Division.

“We have done our homework as well but obviously for the Red Arrows supporters, the players and everyone involved at the club, it was tough for them that we beat them because obviously they were hoping for a double,” Mutapa said.

“But even in Saturday’s game we hope we can cause another upset because this is what is going to drive us as we start the new season.”

Napsa has never won the Charity Shield while Arrows are aiming for their third-ever win.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s match will be a dress rehearsal for Napsa’s league visit to Arrows in a Lusaka derby Week 1 fixture on August 20 at Nkoloma Stadium.