Friday, August 12, 2022
Feature Politics
UPND sure of winning forthcoming by-elections

By Chief Editor
The United Party for National Development (UPND) is confident of winning the forthcoming Kabushi and Kwacha parliamentary by-elections slated for September 15, this year.

UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says his party has already started organizing itself to move into the two constituencies for campaigns once the nominations are done.

Mr Mweetwa noted that the Kabushi by election will provide an opportunity for the party to equalize the presidential votes obtained in 2021 with the parliamentary votes.

Mr Mweetwa recalled that in the 2021 general elections, the party on the Copperbelt obtained a good number of votes at Presidential level despite the electoral malpractices experienced in Kabushi which made it difficult for the party’s parliamentary candidate to contest fairly.

Mr Mweetwa who is also Choma central Member of Parliament was speaking in Choma during the celebrations of one year anniversary of the party’s election.

