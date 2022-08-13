The Zambia Consumer Association (ZACA) has said that it only accepted the revised bus and taxi fares to avert a possible degeneration of the situation into unwanted episodes or to escalate into an unmanageable matter.

ZACA is now calling for reforms in the public passenger transport sector saying the recent fare adjustment debacle has exposed existing grey areas and weak laws which do not protect the general public.

ZACA Executive Director Juba Sakala said that the recent refusal by bus and taxi owners and operators to adhere to the announced reduction in fares is tantamount to manipulation of the law to suit their selfish needs and is also testament of the resurgence of arrogance in some stakeholders lacking discipline, order and respect.

Mr. Sakala told the local radio station Phoenix News that the disorganized public passenger transport sector in Zambia is the reason the country continues to use cargo vans as minibuses for people and lacks infrastructure.

Following the protest by bus drivers on the Copperbelt over the K5 and K7 reduction effected on bus and taxi fares last week, the Road Transport and Safety Agency(RTSA) has revised down to K2 And K4 respectively after another consultative engagement with stakeholders in the sector.