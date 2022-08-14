Shepolopolo Zambia renew rivalries with Namibia at the 2022 COSAFA Women’s Cup seven months after clashing in a nail-biting 2022 WAFCON decider.

In February, Namibia took Zambia to the wire to decide who went through to the Morocco tournament.

The two sides drew 0-0 in Lusaka on February 16 and finished 1-1 in the final leg in Windhoek that Shepolopolo won on away goals rule against a Namibian side that had not lost in the qualifiers.

Zambia and Namibia are in Group B where they have drawn with eSwatini and Lesotho.

Shepolopolo head to the COSAFA Women’s Cup where they finished third in 2021 after berating South Africa 4-3 on post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Zambia, who has never won the COSAFA Women’s Cup, is seeking its first final appearance since 2019 when they finished second after losing 1-0 to South Africa.

And the WAFCON champions and hosts South Africa are in Group A where they will face Angola, Mauritius and Mozambique.

COSAFA Women’s Cup defending champions and guest side Tanzania headline Group C where they will play Botswana, Malawi and Comoros.

South Africa will host the 2022 COSAFA Women’s Cup in Gqeberha from August 31-September 11.