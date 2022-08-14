9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 14, 2022
Sports
Shepolopolo Cross Paths With Namibia in COSAFA Womens Cup Draws

Shepolopolo Zambia renew rivalries with Namibia at the 2022 COSAFA Women’s Cup seven months after clashing in a nail-biting 2022 WAFCON decider.

In February, Namibia took Zambia to the wire to decide who went through to the Morocco tournament.

The two sides drew 0-0 in Lusaka on February 16 and finished 1-1 in the final leg in Windhoek that Shepolopolo won on away goals rule against a Namibian side that had not lost in the qualifiers.

Zambia and Namibia are in Group B where they have drawn with eSwatini and Lesotho.

Shepolopolo head to the COSAFA Women’s Cup where they finished third in 2021 after berating South Africa 4-3 on post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Zambia, who has never won the COSAFA Women’s Cup,  is seeking its first final appearance since 2019 when they finished second after losing 1-0 to South Africa.

And the WAFCON champions and hosts South Africa are in Group A where they will face Angola, Mauritius and Mozambique.

COSAFA Women’s Cup defending champions and guest side Tanzania headline Group C where they will play Botswana, Malawi and Comoros.

South Africa will host the 2022 COSAFA Women’s Cup in Gqeberha from August 31-September 11.

